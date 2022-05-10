NORTH ENID, Okla. — A Chisholm Middle School teacher up for the high school’s head cheer coaching position was not hired last week after she was publicly accused of harassing the middle school’s cheer team while coaching.
After an executive session last Wednesday, Chisholm board members voted to table — or delay until further notice — taking action on the employment of Robin Eckert as high school head cheer coach, at interim Superintendent James Lamer’s recommendation.
In a statement Saturday, the board said the decision to table the cheer assignment was unrelated to concerns raised during the meeting’s public comment.
“However, district officials will visit with and try to assist students with any concerns they have,” the statement read.
On Wednesday, a student had recounted several negative experiences she’d had while on the middle school cheer team.
Chisholm High School sophomore Brooklyn Staab told board members she had been on the team when Eckert, a sixth-grade teacher, was a coach.
Two other high school students stood behind Staab as she read through complaints and allegations of being bullied, body-shamed and ridiculed by “a member of the faculty,” though never naming Eckert specifically.
Staab said she believed these and other incidents showed “questionable professional behavior.”
“As a middle-school girl, these made me feel extremely self-conscious during an impressionable age,” she said.
She also said the team’s safety was possibly jeopardized when members were not allowed water during entire practices and told to perform stunts they had not practiced.
“All should be held accountable for their actions when they do not meet the expectations,” Staab said.
Eckert was still hired as the middle school’s dean of students, as the board also voted to approve all of Wednesday’s other 10 hiring proposals.
Rachael Evans was also hired as the middle school’s head cheer coach and assistant high school cheer coach. Evans is a coach at Spirit Express, a cheer and tumbling academy in Enid.
Eckert will continue teaching sixth-grade social studies at the middle school while now being dean of students, Principal Brett Barnes said Friday.
A Chisholm parent at Wednesday’s meeting, Gabriela Winegarden, said her daughter, Marisa, had problems with the teacher in middle school, too. She said Eckert kept Marisa from trying out for cheer in eighth grade on the same day as tryouts were being held.
“I’m still hot about it, I’m sorry. It shouldn’t have affected her like that, and it did,” she said after Wednesday’s meeting.
Winegarden said she had talked to other parents of former cheer students who had emailed the high school principal and assistant principal/athletic director, Angela Avila and Gary Riley, respectively.
Eckert was contacted via her school email Friday for comment about the concerns raised Wednesday, but didn’t respond as of Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.