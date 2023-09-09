The Chisholm High School Class of 1983 will be having its 40th class reunion on Oct. 6-7. Reservations are due by Sept. 16 to receive discounted rates for event registration and at the downtown Enid GLo hotel.
On Friday, Oct. 6, class members are invited to a meet-and-greet on the Garfield County Court House lawn to enjoy Octoberfest activities, including food trucks, music, a beer garden and axe throwing.
The following day, reunion activities will be at Pheasant Run Golf Club, with drinks and dinner beginning at 6 p.m. and Backstage Pass entertaining the group at 8 p.m.
For more information, contact Chelly Morris at (580) 690-2996.
