Chisholm school board members will meet Wednesday to begin creating a five-year strategic plan for the Enid area school district’s future, which had been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members for Chisholm Public Schools Board of Education possibly will take action to accept a proposal or solicit bids at the special meeting, which starts at 5 p.m. at the district administration building in North Enid.
Chisholm Superintendent Chad Broughton said the plan has been in the works for the last three years but had been delayed by COVID-19.
“Now we think it is time to get the process started again,” he said.
Chisholm Board President Danielle Deterding said when COVID hit, the school district then had to redirect its focus on providing students with a nontraditional education, through virtual learning alternatives.
“Now that we are back to a traditional school setting, our board feels it is important to begin this process again,” Deterding said. “A strategic plan enables our community to have a voice when it comes to our district’s mission, vision, values and goals.”
Board members will then meet at second meeting at 6:30 to begin regular board training with Oklahoma State School Board Association.
Nearly 100 Chisholm staff and community members attended last week’s monthly regular meeting, in a show of support of two kindergarten teachers who resigned earlier that week.
One of the former teachers, Carly Maly, a longtime Chisholm educator, said during the meeting that she had been treated as replaceable at Chisholm Elementary School, which has three kindergarten classes.
Board members then discussed having a special meeting to review the district’s recent slew of early-year resignations, as well as how to hire more full-time staff.
Broughton said three had resigned this school year — the two kindergarten teachers, as well as a high school teacher earlier in the year.
Broughton said Tuesday that the district would be hiring a new kindergarten teacher next month, so the elementary school would be getting closer to being fully staffed.
