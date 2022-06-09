ENID, Okla. —Chisholm Public Schools has selected Cindy Black as new Chisholm High School principal. Board of Education members approved her employment during a special board meeting Thursday morning.
Black currently is a Deer Creek High School assistant principal and a former Enid High School assistant principal. She also has extensive experience as a school counselor and teacher.
She will begin her duties as CHS principal July 1.
“Mrs. Black will be an excellent addition to our school family,” Dudley Darrow, incoming superintendent, said. “She is a knowledgeable and caring leader, who understands the needs of students and wants to ensure they have the best opportunities possible. Her focus is people, and I know she will build strong relationships with the school staff, parents and community members.”
She is excited to return to Northwest Oklahoma, where she lived for 20 years, and to join the Chisholm team.
“Chisholm is an outstanding school district — with a strong tradition and a bright future,” Black said. “I am grateful to Dr. Darrow and the school board for selecting me with this position. I am excited to work with the staff. We’ll continue to work to provide all students with an enriching, well-rounded school experience that will prepare them for college, careers and beyond.”
Black began her career as a business and English education teacher and a coach, working for both Oklahoma and Texas districts. From 1998 to 2009, she served as the lead counselor for Covington-Douglas Public Schools. She then served Enid Public Schools for 10 years as lead counselor at Longfellow Middle School and Waller Middle School and assistant principal at EHS.
In 2019, she accepted a position as assistant principal for Deer Creek High School, where she worked for three years.
Black is a native of southern Oklahoma. She earned her bachelor’s degree in educations from Southwestern Oklahoma State University and her master’s degree in education leadership from Northwestern Oklahoma State University. She is certified as an elementary principal, secondary principal, guidance counselor and in secondary English/language arts.
She said Chisholm families and residents can expect her to be accessible, visible and involved in school and community activities.
“Chisholm values community and family, which are both very important to me,” Black said. “I believe the best schools are strong collaborations between staff, families and local residents. Chisholm is a school community that invests in the success of each and every child and takes pride in its schools. I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”
