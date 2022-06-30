NORTH ENID, Okla. — Chisholm Public Schools Board of Education welcomed a new member to the fold Wednesday.
Cory Moore was sworn in as the board’s Office 4 representative Wednesday night after members approved the appointment during their regular meeting at the district’s North Enid office.
He replaces Brendon Atkinson, an Enid attorney who resigned from the board June 1 after serving for six years. Moore will serve the remaining two years in Atkinson’s five-year term.
Moore is vice president of commercial lending for Security National Bank. He also is director of both Northwest Bankers Association and Northwest Oklahoma Building Association.
A graduate of Deer Creek-Lamont High School, Moore has a bachelor’s in ag economics from Oklahoma State University and a master’s from the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado.
He has lived in the Enid area school district for 18 years, and his son and daughter both attend Chisholm schools.
Moore said he decided to apply to join the board upon realizing the impact he could have on Chisholm students he already got to know from having coached his children’s basketball and T-ball teams.
“This is more than just impacting my family,” he said after Wednesday’s meeting. “This is impacting all these kids I’ve created relationships with and their families.”
Moore was later appointed on Wednesday, along with board member Geri Ayers, to serve as a board member representative on the district’s negotiation team with the Chisholm Education Association for regular certified teacher contract negotiations.
The negotiation team also includes CEA President April Fischer, a Chisholm High School Spanish teacher, and two other CEA teacher representatives.
District board members also voted Wednesday to acknowledge the CEA’s letter stating its desire to hold contract negotiations for the 2022-2023 school year.
Negotiations will begin July 15, and proposals will be brought to the Chisholm board at the subsequent July 20 meeting for approval, according to the district. The district’s CEA teachers then will meet to consider accepting the approved contract.
Of the district’s roughly 80-90 certified staff, about 35 are CEA members, Fischer said.
The current agreement between CPS and the CEA is one year long, she said.
Following an executive session, board members also unanimously approved hiring four new special education teachers to work at all three school buildings, after having unanimously approved a new $5,000 signing bonus for incoming special ed hires in the new school year.
