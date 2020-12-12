Christmas came early Saturday for 30 Enid area children, who each got a golden ticket to go on a special holiday shopping spree with local first responders.
As part of the annual “Christmas 911,” two groups of 15 children and their families gathered at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. at the Enid First Assembly Church, at 905 W. Oakwood, where they all climbed into a van that took them to the Walmart Supercenter at 5505 W. Garriott.
Golden tickets in hand, the kids then met around 20 emergency responders, including members of Enid Police Department, Enid Fire Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
No Life EMS responders were at Walmart this year because the event is based on people’s call schedules, EPD spokesman Cass Rains said.
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 144 and International Association of Firefighters Local 3722 sponsored the annual shopping event, donating $100 for a child to spend on presents at the store such as toys, clothes or food, either for themselves or for their loved ones.
Families each year also receive $50 gift cards to Jumbo Foods meant to buy Christmas dinners.
On Saturday, the kids then paired off with officers, and off they went pushing grocery carts down the aisles. Though law enforcement were aplenty, no traffic guides were on hand to help groups navigate the quickly congested toy section in the already-crowded store.
Several officers used iPhone apps to check prices and kept calculators open to add totals as kids grabbed toys off shelves.
Saturday was Enid Firefighter Ryan Felder’s first time shopping with the children for Christmas 911. He mainly stuck with “man on a mission” Colton Osburn, who came with his nana, Agnes Osburn.
“I don’t know if they’re gonna let us buy you a gun,” he joked with Colton in the hunting aisle of the store. The second-grader instead grabbed an Ozark Trails outdoor kids kit with a flashlight, binoculars and a compass and gave it to Felder, who dropped it into the cart with a $65 remote-controlled monster truck.
Colton also decided to get toys for his parents’ pets: a squeaker for his dad’s Chihuahua-mix and a mouse chaser for his mom’s cat. He was going to buy pajama pants for his dad, too, but went for cooler-looking shark slippers for himself before hitting his $100 limit.
Jessica Reyes, who works at a daycare in Enid, said the shopping event helps “tremendously” around the holidays for families like hers who don’t make much money.
Her daughters, Xioneysha Valentin and her older sister Xiomalys Reyes, picked out over half a dozen dolls around aisle 15.
“Are you happy, mommy?” Xioneysha, 8, asked her mom after they finally reached $100 by picking out an L.O.L. O.M.G. Fashion Doll.
“If you’re happy, momma’s always happy,” Reyes said.
No one Saturday knew exactly for how long Christmas 911 has been running. Rains, who used to report for the News & Eagle, said he’d covered the event for the last 16 years.
“This is part of what citizens need in our community,” said Garfield County Sheriff-elect Cory Rink, who also came to Saturday’s both shopping times on behalf of the department. “We just need to support each other.”
Once shopping wrapped up, the church’s van then took the kids back to wrap their presents, meant to be opened on Christmas morning.
Santa Claus joined other officers to help wrap as much as he could, since his trademark foot-long white beard he hadn’t shaved since last Christmas made it hard to see.
Claus is longtime colleague of the Enid police force — someone has to tell him which kids have been naughty or nice every year, after all.
While sitting on a chair taking pictures with the kids, he said he’d been running late that morning because he forgot to press his suit the night before. After steaming it and making his way to the church, the first group of kids was about to leave on the bus for Walmart.
“Seeing them light up — the first group of kids — it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s Christmas!’” Claus said.
