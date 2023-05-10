ENID, Okla. — Community artists Margaret Moss and Paula Nightengale spent a recent spring morning pouring over artwork honoring mothers, selecting winners among the entries and hanging drawings submitted for a display at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
“You are happy with your mom,” one critique of artist Mateo’s work said. “Nice colors.”
Other compliments went to Noelia for her composition and Samuel for his use of colors.
“I like the little critters,” the judges informed Evie, and they told Hadley it was evident in his artwork that he enjoyed his trip to Inspiration Point.
Winners of the little art content made available to children who wished to participate at the library will be announced in two divisions at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023.
The display, located at the back of the room, opposite the main doors, on the first floor, will be available for public viewing throughout the days leading up to Sunday, which is Mother’s Day, and some time beyond, Moss said. Saturday's program will include information about Mother's Day in addition to recognizing the winners.
Awards for the artwork — made from coins provided by CC’s Coins — will go to winners in divisions composed of grades 1-3 and 4-5, she said.
Mother’s Day in America officially began in the 20th Century at the initiative of Anna Jarvis, according to history provided by Moss. Jarvis organized the first celebration at a church in West Virginia in 1907, Moss said.
In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation designating Mother’s Day as a national holiday on the second Sunday in May to honor American mothers. Jarvis later came to dislike the commercialization of the holiday, believing that children should honor their mothers with handwritten letters rather than gifts purchased, Moss said.
But the origin of honoring one’s mother stretches back even further, as others throughout history have been noted for honoring mothers, including Julia Ward Howe who made a Mother’s Day proclamation in 1870.
“She believed a mother is ‘the person who has done more for your than anyone in the world,’” Moss said.
