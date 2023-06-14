ENID, Okla. — Two children were take to hospitals after being struck by a vehicle in the 500 block of South Quincy Wednesday afternoon, June 14, 2023, according to first responders from Enid fire and police departments.
The children, ages 8 and 3, ran a stop sign on a Razor MX 350 electric bike going southbound on Quincy, according to Enid Police Department officials, and an SUV traveling west on Park struck them.
Police on scene said one of the juveniles was being transported via helicopter to OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City, while the other was transported by ambulance to another hospital.
