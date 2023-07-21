ENID, Okla. — With the help of local muralist Kelly Tompkins, the Great Plains Room of the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County was transformed into an art studio.
On Thursday, July 20, 2023, children clothed in old T-shirts and plastic smocks filled the room with laughter and vibrant colors as they painted a mural based on the ideas they presented to Tompkins two weeks ago.
Susan Shewey, children’s programming coordinator at the library, recruited Tompkins for a special children’s project. Eighteen children presented a variety of ideas to Tompkins at their first meeting, and Tompkins created a design that included every idea possible to ensure the inclusion of every participant.
The children were divided into three groups and assigned to one of the three canvases that complete Tompkins’ design. The children surrounded each table, armed with paint brushes and paints, and painted each canvas in a color by number fashion with the help of a table leader.
“I’m so proud of them,” Shewey said. “I am so proud of them. I had no idea what to expect, and I think they did a really good job.”
The mural included everything from a genie lamp to strands of prairie grass, and children pointed out the designs they were responsible for brainstorming as their paint brushes brought the mural to life.
Tompkins selected a few of the main colors of the mural to guarantee cohesiveness, but the remaining portions of the design are left to the imagination of the children. A lava lamp-shaped cloud rained rainbow raindrops, a colorful hot air balloon soared through the sky and a train awaited its colorful fate.
The children mirrored Tompkins behavior and held bottles of acrylic paint up to the canvas to make color choices before putting brush to canvas.
Tompkins said she plans to touch up blank areas of the mural that did not get painted, but doesn’t plan to do much more.
“I think I want to leave their hand showing on it as much as possible,” Tompkins said. “So, I think the only things besides when I put the black outline on these things, I think it’ll polish it a little bit.”
The mural includes a paper chain of 20 children with room for 22 children to paint. Each of the 18 original participants will design a person as their own, and Tompkins incorporated extras into the design for children who joined later in the process.
Tompkins said this mural took 16 hours for her to design, which she said is one of the quickest designs she has ever done.
Although the design came together quickly, Tompkins originally was intimidated by the abundance of ideas proposed by the group of young artists.
“I was a little concerned,” Tompkins said. “I did not know what I was gonna do. I just knew that in this case I had to not get in my head and not overthink and just do it.”
The final mural painting will be 1-3 p.m. July 27. The mural will be displayed in the library once it is finished.
