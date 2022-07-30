ENID, Okla. — Garfield County Child Advocacy Council will host a gala in two weeks.
The gala, themed “Paint the Town Blue,” will be 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Stride Bank Center, 301 S. Independence.
Dustin Albright, executive director of GCCAC, said there have been annual benefit events similar in the past, but this is the first gala, and the proceeds will go toward GCCAC’s operations and services and the 4th Judicial District Court-Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program.
“Our service numbers last year increased tremendously, and the sexual assault exams quadrupled,” Albright said. “We’re expected to provide the same level of free services to these children with less funds, so that’s why we’re in need of support this year. ... and (the gala) is going to be informative and fun at the same time.”
GCCAC relies on grants and donations, Albright said, and the fundraising goal is $50,500, which is to supplement and help replace GCCAC’s lost revenue from the Victims of Crime Act and the Child Abuse Multidisciplinary Account funds.
“We’re hoping this will supplement that money and we can just stay on track as we have,” he said.
Dinner will be provided, and a silent auction also will be held. Albright said there still is plenty of room for items for the silent auction, if any businesses want to donate.
With the “Paint the Town Blue” theme, attendees are asked to wear something blue, since that is the color of the ribbon for child abuse prevention. Formal attire is not required.
The guest speaker will be someone from Tulsa-based The Demand Project, which exists to eradicate human trafficking, online enticement, child abuse imagery and the commercial sexual exploitation of children, according to TDP’s website.
Individual tickets cost $50, and for a table of eight, the price is $450. Various sponsorships are available: Indigo for $450, Cobalt for $750, Sapphire for $1,000 and Royal Blue/Full Wishboard for $5,050.
Anybody who would like to attend is asked to RSVP to Kendra O’Hern at executiveassistant@thecarecampus.com or (580) 242-1153 by Thursday, Aug. 4.
GCCAC also is fundraising through a wishboard until the event date. To donate to the wishboard, message GCCAC on Facebook, call (580) 242-1153 or visit www.flowcode.com/page/thecarecampus. Checks can also be mailed to GCCAC, 1002 E. Broadway.
For more information about the gala or GCCAC, visit the GCCAC’s website, www.thecarecampus.com, or visit its Facebook page, Garfield County Child Advocacy Council.
