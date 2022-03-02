ENID, Okla. — Garfield County Child Advocacy Council is looking for community members who would like to foster wooden children to help bring awareness to child abuse and neglect.
GCCAC started the Wooden Child Project more than 10 years ago to raise community awareness of the number of children who are abused and/or neglected in the county, said Shelia McHenry, GCCAC’s forensic interviewer and court-appointed special advocate (CASA) program manager.
In 2021, 289 children were confirmed as abused or neglected in Garfield County, an increase of 41 from 2020’s number, so at least 289 wooden children will be displayed on the Garfield County Court House lawn throughout the entire month of April in honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
“I think people forget, in our in our community, that child abuse does happen, and it is real,” McHenry said. “(The wooden children) are just a really good visual for them to see — ‘OK, these are the abused and neglected kids in Garfield County.’”
Every year, community members foster the wooden children — one for each confirmed case in the county — for $25 each and display them at their homes or businesses. Stretchy, 3T-sized clothes best fit the wooden children.
This year, the wooden children will be picked up from the GCCAC’s Yellow House, 1006 E. Broadway, on March 23 with instructions included. On April 1, the wooden children then will displayed on the courthouse lawn, and a short ceremony will be held that evening.
Dustin Albright, executive director of GCCAC, said the number of wooden children fostered typically exceeds the number of children confirmed as abused and/or neglected, so the GCCAC will sell as many wooden children as possible past 289, since more cases of child abuse and neglect may go unreported.
“I don’t think we’ve ever failed to hit the number of substantiated cases, but we decided, ‘Why stop?’” Albright said.
To foster a wooden child, call GCCAC at (580) 242-1153.
The Wooden Child Project typically raises about $12,000 or $13,000 each year for the GCCAC, Albright said.
The “desperately needed” funds go toward operational expenses — “whatever is needed to provide services,” Albright said, but the main focus is about bringing awareness to child abuse and neglect.
“You see those (wooden) kids out there in the cold, the rain and all kinds of weather — just like these kids are in their own lives — for a whole month,” Albright said. “Garfield County ... is a great community and always supports the prevention of child abuse.”
Additionally, Albright said blue pinwheels will be displayed in Blaine, Kingfisher and Woodward counties during the month of April since the GCCAC covers those areas, too.
Major County Victim Services also will be placing 17 wooden children on the Major County Court House lawn in honor of the 17 children confirmed to be abused and/or neglected in Major County last year.
To help with the cutting, painting and clothing of those wooden children, $25 donations can be dropped off at or mailed to the Major County Sheriff’s Office. Misty Cell, MCVS’ victim advocate, can also be contacted at (580) 744-9213 to arrange a pick up of donations or for more information.
McHenry and Albright also encouraged people to consider becoming a CASA volunteer — a trained, court-appointed citizen volunteer who will provide an independent viewpoint and set of recommendations to the court concerning the best interests of the child — or a Care Campus volunteer.
For more information on how to become a CASA or a volunteer at the Child Advocacy Center, call (580) 242-1153 or visit www.thecarecampus.com/volunteer.
