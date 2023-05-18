ENID, Okla. — Dedee Krueger’s efforts in being an advocate for children in area court systems were recognized Wednesday afternoon.
Krueger, who lives in Hennessey, has been volunteering as a Court-Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for the Fourth Judicial District for a little more than six years.
On Wednesday she was named the 2022 CASA of the Year by Garfield County Child Advocacy Council at its Board of Directors meeting.
“I’m humbled and am just really surprised,” Krueger said of receiving the award.
Alyson Burrow, GCCAC’s CASA volunteer coordinator, said CASAs are appointed by judges to cases that involve children and are responsible for gathering information to help the courts of law to understand children’s situations — making sure there are recommendations being made in the children’s best interests.
That way, she added, whenever decisions are made throughout the case, the children’s safety is ensured and their needs are met.
CASAs like Krueger are important, Burrow said, as they volunteer their time and efforts all to help children.
“Anybody who can step up — if they have something that tugs at their heart or a special love of children or wanting to make sure that their needs are met and they don’t go through that abuse and neglect — that’s what we need CASAs for,” she said.
Krueger, who previously volunteered to help children in Tulsa, was drawn to being a CASA after hearing about it from one of her children.
After moving to Kingfisher County, Krueger saw a sign for the local program and decided to sign up. Her first case assignment ended shortly after August 2018 due to the child being adopted, but she still is serving on her second case, which was assigned to her in April 2019 and involves five children — four of whom have since been adopted.
“I think of my role as an information gatherer — ‘How are (the children) doing in school? How are they doing in counseling? How are they doing with their foster parents or with their visits with their biological parents,’” Krueger said of her role in the cases.
Burrow said Krueger is sweet and kind-hearted and, in the year she’s been with GCCAC, has learned more about Krueger and her commitment to her second case.
“(Krueger) just loves and cares for each one of them, and kids just mean a lot to her,” Burrow said. “She truly wants to help in the best way she can, and when she does it, she gives it 110%, and she’s not afraid to navigate different ways to try and help them get what they need or stand up and speak ...
“That’s a lot of what stood out in making her the CASA of the Year.”
Burrow said typically, CASAs meet anywhere from eight to 12 hours per month with the children that are involved in the cases they’re assigned to in the children’s environments — such as in foster parents’ houses or group homes or during visits with the children’s biological parents.
“We want them to see the dynamics — that’s how we’re going to know if the children’s needs are being met,” she said. “And, even though CASAs are there for the kids, they can be some of the parents’ biggest cheerleaders, too, when it’s time for reunification. …
“It’s a balancing act, but you get to make and build relationships with both the biological and foster parents.”
Krueger said she understands that that’s her role and that being a CASA has been rewarding.
“I want these kids to have a good home — however that looks,” she said. “I want to see it through to the end.”
There are 48 active CASA volunteers in the Fourth Judicial District’s CASA Program, which operates in Blaine, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Major and Woodward counties, Burrow said, and there are 442 children who are going through the legal system.
So, Burrow said the goal is to get to a point where each child who’s been abused or neglected has a CASA appointed to their case.
“We have a long way to go,” she said, “but, I just encourage anybody to reach out — even if they’re not sure, just reach out and ask. It might be for you — or it might not be for you, but it might be for somebody else you know.”
CASAs must be 21 years old and be able to pass a background check, confidential interview and successfully complete training, and they serve on a volunteer-basis as an independent advocate for a child’s best interests, monitoring one case at a time until a permanent plan is achieved for the child.
Training to become a CASA volunteer is offered two or three times per year and takes about five weeks to complete.
For more information about the local CASA Program, visit either https://thecarecampus.com/volun teer or https://fourthjdcasa.org/volunteering.html; call (580) 242-1154; or email 4jdcasa@thecarecampus.com. Applications to become a CASA volunteer are available also on the websites.
“If anybody has a heart for helping children, they should look into the CASA Program,” Krueger said.
