ENID, Okla. — Chicago Live In Concert has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021. All tickets for the original April 1, 2020, and the rescheduled Nov. 9, 2020, performances will be honored for the rescheduled show at the Stride Bank Center.
Patrons not able to attend the new show date are eligible for a refund at point of purchase until 5 p.m. Sept. 13.
Tickets for Chicago Live in Concert are $126, $100, $86, $70, $56 and $40 and are available now at StrideBankCenter.com, (855) 849-3643 (TIX.ENID) or at the Stride Bank Center box office.
The legendary rock 'n' roll band with horns, Chicago came in at No. 4 in Billboard Magazine's Top Bands And Duos — the highest charting American band in the chart’s history. And Chicago is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades.
Chicago was inducted into the 2016 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. This was the band's first nomination.
Chicago has toured every year since the band's beginning. The original three band members are Robert Lamm on keyboards and vocals, Lee Loughnane on trumpet and vocals and James Pankow on trombone.
The band line-up also includes Wally Reyes Jr. on drums, Keith Howland on guitar and vocals, Lou Pardini on keyboards and vocals, Ray Herrmann on sax and flute, Neil Donell on vocals, Brett Simons on bass and Ramon "Ray" Yslas on percussion.
The year 2020 marks the band’s 53rd consecutive year of touring. Peter Cetera is no longer a member of Chicago after going solo in the mid-1980s.
Chicago's first album, “Chicago Transit Authority,” was inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame in 2014. Chicago managed to fuse pop, rock and jazz in this double album. Lamm and Pankow were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2017. These legendary songwriters wrote mega-hits such as, "25 or 6 to 4," "Saturday In The Park," "Feelin' Stronger Every Day," "Make Me Smile" and many others.
Chicago’s lifetime achievements include two Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, Founding Artists of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a Chicago street dedicated in their honor and keys to and proclamations from an impressive list of U.S. cities. The band's record sales have topped the 1 million mark and include 21 Top 10 singles, five consecutive No. 1 albums, 11 No. 1 singles and five Gold singles. Twenty-five of 36 albums have been certified platinum, and the band has a total of 47 gold and platinum awards.
Other upcoming events at Stride Bank Center include UFC 252 Watch Party Aug. 15, For King & Country Drive-In Concert Aug. 27, Outdoor Floyd: Pink Floyd Laser Phenomenon Aug. 30 and Ron White Oct. 22. Information can be found at StrideBankCenter.com.
