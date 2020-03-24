Chicago

ENID, Okla. — Stride Bank Center announced Tuesday morning the Chicago Live In Concert has been rescheduled to Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

All tickets for the original Wednesday, April 1, 2020 performance will be honored for the rescheduled show. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m.

For any further ticket inquiries, please reach out to point of purchase. Tickets for Chicago Live in Concert are $126, $100, $86, $70, $56 and $40 and are available at StrideBankCenter.com or (855) 849-3643 (855.TIX.ENID).

