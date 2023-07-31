SEILING, Okla. — A two-vehicle collision in Major County injured three people from Chester over the weekend, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Kenneth Russell, 50, was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted with hip injuries. Two others, Bronsen Ake, 29, and Ake’s 4-year-old passenger, were treated and released at Seiling Regional Medical Center, according to the report.
Russell was driving a Chrysler 200 west on a county road 3 miles north of Seiling, when he failed to yield at a stop sign and struck a 2022 Ford Explorer driven by Ake that was northbound on U.S. 231 at approximately 6:40 p.m. Saturday, the OHP report states.
The condition of the drivers and cause of the collision are under investigation, according to the report.
Seat belts were equipped and in use by all, according to the report.
