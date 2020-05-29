ENID, Okla. — Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center will reopen June 2, after being closed for two and a half months in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regular hours of operation — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — will resume.
Visitors to the Heritage Center will need to maintain social distancing throughout the galleries and are encouraged to wear face masks during their visit, according to a press release.
“We are excited to be open to the public again, but we still have a responsibility to take steps to ensure the safety of our staff, volunteers, and the public as a whole,” said CSRHC director, Jake Krumwiede.
The Heritage Center has collaborated with the Oklahoma Historical Society and the Oklahoma Museums Association to develop enhanced cleaning procedures appropriate for museums and procedures for daily operations, according to the press release.
“We are cleaning high-touch surfaces regularly throughout the day all across the Heritage Center,” Krumwiede said.
Due to the need for enhanced cleaning procedures, the historic buildings in the Humphrey Heritage Village will remain closed temporarily to public traffic.
“The historic woodwork just won’t hold up as well to the highly regimented cleaning procedures that are necessary during this pandemic," Krumwiede said. "We want to preserve these pieces of our history as long as we can.”
The Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center is at 507 S. Fourth. For information about Date Night at the Museum and other programs, call (580) 237-1907 or go to www.csrhc.org.
