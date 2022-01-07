ENID, Okla. — Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center is beginning “Museum OKademy,” a free, six-part volunteer training course, beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15.
The six-part series is led by Jake Krumwiede, the center's executive director; Neal Matherne, director of education; and other Heritage Center staff. Training will focus on the history of Northwest Oklahoma, how museums operate and how volunteers can help museums fulfill their missions.
Training will be 9-11 a.m. on the first and third Saturdays of the month until the course ends on April 2. Registration is required.
“This is our first time doing something like this,” Krumwiede said. “We have been meaning to do it for some time to onboard new volunteers. Specifically after 2020, most organizations everywhere are having a volunteer problem, everyone is short-handed. It’s a need we have. It’s our effort to recruit more volunteers.”
For information about the course and to register, go to csrhc.org/museumokademy, or contact Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th, at (580) 237-1907.
