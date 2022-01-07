ENID, Okla. — Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center is beginning a free, six-part volunteer training course titled “Museum OKademy,” beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15.
The six-part series is led by Executive Director Jake Krumwiede, Director of Education Neal Matherne and other Heritage Center staff. The training will focus on the history of Northwest Oklahoma, how museums operate and how volunteers can help museums fulfill their missions.
Training will be 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and continues on the first and third Saturdays of the month until the course ends on April 2. Registration for the course is required.
“This is our first time doing something like this,” Krumwiede said. “We have been meaning to do it for some time to onboard new volunteers. Specifically after 2020, most organizations everywhere are having a volunteer problem, everyone is short handed. It’s a need we have, it’s our effort to recruit more volunteers.”
For more information about the course and to register, go to csrhc.org/muse umokademy, or contact Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th, at (580) 237-1907.
