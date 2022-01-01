ENID, Okla. — The Cherokee Strip Community Foundation (CSCF) recently distributed a total of $1.2 million to area nonprofits — the first time this distribution amount has been above a million dollars.
This money will go a long way to better the lives of local residents as nonprofits continue to weather the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, CSCF Executive Director Carrie Sanders said in a press release.
“The job of a community foundation is to identify solutions to local issues, build relationships with high-impact nonprofits leading this work, and mobilize resources to build a better future for all community members,” Sanders said. “Community foundations are fundamentally grant makers which support local nonprofits.”
The Cherokee Strip Community Foundation distributed the money from endowed funds to organizations in Northwest Oklahoma, and 18 nonprofits received $90,625 from competitive grants.
The foundation serves 17 counties spanning Northwest Oklahoma.
Fifty area nonprofits are beneficiaries of endowments held at the Cherokee Strip Community Foundation. Donors can start an endowment and designate any 501(c)(3) nonprofit to be the beneficiary of the earnings of that fund or add to existing endowments. The greatest benefit of these endowments is that the nonprofits will receive regular annual distributions forever, which makes facing the ups and downs of the economy and fundraising easier, according to the foundation.
CSCF administers over 275 funds that benefit Northwest Oklahoma in many unique ways.
“Community Foundations are a great way to give back to your community,” said Marcy Price, president of the Board of Trustees. “The Cherokee Strip Community Foundation is an even better way to give back to Northwest Oklahoma because CSCF is willing to work with donors on their philanthropic goals. CSCF works hard to ensure that the donor’s wishes and the nonprofit’s needs are aligned.”
For more information, visit the website at www.cherokeestripcf.com or call (580) 234-3988.
