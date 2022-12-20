ENID, Okla. — Christmas came early for 12 local and regional nonprofit agencies this year, as the Cherokee Strip Community Foundation board of directors announced the distribution of $56,214 in grant funds Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.
The 2022 grants originate through the Field of Interest funds — Ralph & Win Goley Nutrition Fund and the Sisters of Mercy Field of Interest Fund — which are entrusted to CSCF.
Each year CSCF Grant Selection Committee members review a number of submissions and select the unique projects that they deem will best benefit residents of Northwest Oklahoma.
“We are pleased to offer financial assistance to these 12 nonprofit organizations,” said Jeff Funk, Grant Committee chairman and CSCF Board member. “The grants help carry out the community foundation’s mission of helping donors get the most from their giving by connecting endowment proceeds with community needs.”
Grants this year went to:
• 4RKids: Funds will increase the number of workstations in the organization’s Employment Center.
• Catholic Charities: Funds will provide counseling and emergency assistance in Enid.
• Denny Price Family YMCA: Funds will provide three new AED (automated external defibrillators) machines.
• Harper County Development Authority, Laverne: Funds will assist with remodeling a portion of the senior living facility into a new childcare center.
• Hedges Regional Speech & Hearing Center: Funds will be used for supplies and testing materials for speech and language pathologists who work with children.
• Hope Outreach: Funds will help to provide upgrades for a new transitional housing facility.
• Loaves & Fishes NW OK: Funds will provide seeds and supplies for Faith Farm Garden.
• Making a Difference: Funds will provide counseling scholarships for ages 18-24.
• NW Domestic Crisis Services, Woodward: The grant funds will replace a 25-year-old, leaking roof at the advocacy office.
• Ponca City Arts Association: Funds will provide youth summer arts camp scholarships.
• Salvation Army: Funds will be used to purchase food for community meals.
• Youth & Family Services: Funds will cover costs of a pilot project to provide counseling to Enid Police Department.
Cherokee Strip Community Foundation welcomes proposals from any nonprofit organizations that benefit residents in Northwest Oklahoma. The foundation will consider funding for special projects, innovative programs and equipment. Most grants range from $1,000 to $10,000. Larger grant requests could be granted on occasion. The grant deadline is in early fall each year.
Grant guidelines and application forms are accessible on the CSCF website, www.cherokeestripcf.com.
