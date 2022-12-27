ENID, Okla. — Cherokee Strip Community Foundation made more than $1.5 million distributions to charitable needs throughout Northwest Oklahoma in 2022, according to CSCF officials.
Of that total, $905,000 recently was distributed to area nonprofits named beneficiaries of designated endowed funds, which allows donors to support a specific program or nonprofit of their choosing to create a permanent source of reliable funding.
Sixty area nonprofits are beneficiaries of endowments through the foundation.
“This money is invaluable as nonprofits continue to face uncertain economic times,” according to a CSCF press release.
In addition, $135,000 in grants were distributed to charitable causes from Donor Advised Funds, $56,214 was awarded through the annual competitive grant cycle and $30,000 was given to other programs and education to enhance nonprofit leadership in the community.
CSCF also holds 15 different scholarships that awarded more than $423,000 to 41 students from Garfield County this year.
“Community Foundations are a great way to give back to your community,” said Todd Hamilton, president of the CSCF Board of Directors. “The Cherokee Strip Community Foundation exists to create a permanent source of community capital benefitting residents of Northwest Oklahoma now and forever into perpetuity.”
CSCF administers over 275 funds that benefit Northwest Oklahoma in many ways, according to the release.
The CSCF board is made up of regional community leaders familiar with the needs of the community needs. CSCF also is a Council on Foundations member with more than 800 other foundations in the United States that boasts more than $70 billion in combined assets and more than $10 billion in local grants and distributions given each year.
For information about CSCF, go to www.cherokeestripcf.com or call (580) 234-3988.
