Citing extraordinary problems area nonprofit organizations have faced because of the pandemic, Cherokee Strip Community Foundation has awarded $17,000 split among five groups.
“Nonprofits continue to struggle to meet both the increase in services and decreases in funding caused by the pandemic,” said Carrie Sanders, executive director of the foundation. “The Cherokee Strip Community Foundation wanted to do what it could to provide relief to nonprofits that had been most affected.”
This is the first time the Enid-based foundation has awarded Critical Needs Grants.
Applications were open to all eligible organizations that serve individuals in Northwest Oklahoma with a maximum request amount of $5,000. Funding was intended to help local organizations that have experienced service interruptions, increased need for services or canceled fundraising events — all impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The foundation received 14 applications totaling more than $60,000 in requested funds, Sanders said.
Nonprofits that received Critical Needs Grants were:
• $5,000, Youth and Family Services, to help provide transportation to increase therapy to youth, summer activities for shelter youth, and food for drug court participants in therapy.
• $5,000, Great Salt Plains Health, for medication assistance for uninsured patients.
• $2,500, 4RKids, for safety improvements.
• $2,500, Leonardo’s Children’s Museum, for scholarships for annual memberships, after-school classes and day camps.
• $2,000, Hedges Regional Speech & Hearing Center, for remote speech therapy software and a tympanometer.
“We are pleased to help these organizations committed to positively impacting our community and region,” said Jay Bowers, CSCF trustee who chaired the committee evaluating grant requests. “Our only regret is that we couldn’t fund more.”
Cherokee Strip Community Foundation connects donors with community needs, managing charitable funds for families, companies and nonprofit organizations since 2000. The Enid-based foundation serves the Cherokee Strip region of Northwest Oklahoma.
