ENID, Okla. — Two grant opportunities are available to area non-profit organizations through the Cherokee Strip Community Foundation.
Critical Community Needs Grant
The Foundation is offering nonprofits emergency unrestricted grants in an effort to deploy resources to nonprofit organizations, the programming and fundraising efforts for which have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We know that nonprofits have been hit hard with increased need for services, had to modify or temporarily halt previously offered services, and may have had to cancel fundraising events which they relied upon for operational funding, “said Carrie Sanders, executive director of the Cherokee Strip Community Foundation. “We want to help nonprofits continue to get their programs and services back to normal.”
Critical Community Needs Grants are open to any 501(c)3 nonprofit serving residents of northwest Oklahoma. Ideal applicants are nonprofits that can show a decrease in fundraising income during 2020 and need an extra boost of funding to reopen services in 2021. Requests can be made up to $5,000.
The due date to apply for the Critical Community Needs Grant is June 30, 2021.
Annual Competitive Grant Cycle
The Foundation’s competitive grants cycle is an annual event that allows nonprofit organizations that benefit residents of Northwest Oklahoma to apply for grants up to $10,000.
The Foundation welcomes proposals from any nonprofit organization that benefits residents of northwest Oklahoma, including Enid and the surrounding areas. The Foundation will consider funding for special projects, innovative programs, technology and/or capacity building. Most grants are in the $1,000 to $10,000 range. Large grants could be made on occasion.
“The need for funding in the community is always greater than the amount we have to give out,” said Dr. Michael Rickman, who serves as chairman of the grants committee for CSCF. “It’s a very competitive process.”
The chances of proposals being funded are substantially increased if the project:
- Proposes practical solutions to community problems
- Is responsive to changing or emerging community needs.
- Promotes cooperation among nonprofit agencies without duplicating efforts.
- Addresses prevention as well as assistance for a problem.
The deadline to submit a grant application this year is Sept. 3, 2021. Final grant decisions will be made by mid-November.
Both grant applications can be found on the Cherokee Strip Community Foundation website, www.cherokeestripcf.com, or by contacting the office at (580) 234-3988. The Foundation encourages all applicants to contact The Foundation to discuss any questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.