ENID, Okla. — Friday's Cherokee Strip Celebration Lunch on the Lawn event has been cancelled.
Organizers of the event, sponsored by Enid Intertribal Club, said the lunch won't be held due to an illness in the family.
Other Cherokee Strip Celebration events will continue Saturday as planned.
At 9 a.m. Saturday, a ceremony will be held in Stride Bank Center to add two more names to the Enid Walk of Fame. This year, Elaine Johns, executive director of Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park, and the late community philanthropist Joan Allen will be honored.
The Cherokee Strip parade starts at 10:30 a.m. Saturday on the Square downtown, and will feature the Slash-O-Ranch longhorns, along with floats, cars, marching bands and emergency vehicles and their sirens.
The Square will be filled with booths, arts and crafts and food vendors 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.