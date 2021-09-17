Sept. 17-23
EVENT [Friday-Saturday]
Cherokee Strip Celebration, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, downtown Enid. Lunch Rush on Friday, then Walk of Fame ceremony, Cherokee Strip Festival, parade and Enid Majors recognition ceremony on Saturday. For more information, call Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce at (580) 237-2494.
EVENT [Friday-Saturday]
Fraternal Order of Police Sherry Ann Suttmiller Memorial Softball Tournament, starting 7 p.m. Friday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark. Resumes at 8 a.m. Saturday with games every hour, finishing with fireworks display at 8:30 p.m. Admission is free. There will also be a silent auction and raffles.
EVENT [Friday]
Vance Air Force Base 80th Anniversary Celebration, gates open at 5 p.m. with ceremony at 6:15 p.m. Flyovers, aircraft, face painting, food trucks and more. Free to the public. For more information, call (580) 213-7390.
MUSIC [Friday]
Summer Wine Series: Strings Attached feat. violinists Caroline Cox Turek and Erin Elise Penner, complimentary beverage service at 6:30 p.m. with performance at 7, Joan Allen Hall at Enid Symphony Center, 301 W. Broadway. Tickets are $15 at the door. For more information, call (580) 237-9646.
EVENT [Saturday]
Woodring Regional Airport Fly-in, 7:30-10 a.m., Enid Woodring Regional Airport, 1026 S. 66th. Buffet breakfast from Barnstormers, plus displays and fly-in aircraft on the ramp. For more information, call (580) 616-7387.
EVENT [Saturday]
Weekends on Maine, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Maine between Washington and Independence. Food, vendors, art and music gathered together during monthly event. For more information, call (580) 297-5214.
EVENT [Saturday]
Walk for Jesus, 10 a.m., #1 Shelter at Crosslin Park. Free event features barbecue, bounce house, T-shirts and optional 2.1-mile walk. The Oklahoma Blood Institute also will be on hand.
EVENT [Saturday]
History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Re-enactors are stationed throughout Humphrey Heritage Village to visit with patrons on the first and third Saturdays of the month. Admission free with museum admission. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
EVENT [Saturday]
Motor Mania, noon to 2 p.m., Leonardo's Children's Museum, 200 E. Maple. Event for children of all ages to get up close with big vehicles. Admission is $5 for members or $9 for non-members. Free lunch provided with admission. For more information, call (580) 233-2787.
THEATER [Saturday]
Broadway Backwards, 7:30 p.m., Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Performers will perform "gender-bent" versions of songs from musicals. Admission is $10 per person. For more information, go to https://www.gaslighttheatre.org/broadway-backwards.html.
EXHIBIT [Through Oct. 20]
'Thrift Style,' 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. An exhibit exploring the use of feed sacks to make clothing and other household objects. For admission and other info, go to csrhrc.org.
Sept. 24-30
EVENT [Friday-Saturday]
Camping in the Park, 5 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday, Meadowlake Park North. Scavenger hunt, s'mores, "Tom & Jerry: The Movie," breakfast and games. Register before noon Sept. 20 at enid.org/campinginthepark.
EVENT [Friday]
Harvest Wine Series: Opera on Tap, complimentary refreshments at 6:30 p.m. with concert starting at 7, Joan Allen Hall at Enid Symphony Center, 301 W. Broadway. Tickets are $15 at the door. For more information, call (580) 237-9646.
EVENT [Saturday]
2021 Triangle Insurance Great Land Run, 6:30 a.m. (half marathon) and 7:30 a.m. (5K/10K), Chisholm Trail Expo Center. Register online at greatlandrun.com.
EXHIBIT [Through Oct. 20]
Oct. 1-7
EVENT [Friday]
Oktoberfest First Friday, 6-9 p.m., downtown Enid. Several biergartens plus food trucks, live music and much more. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/FirstFridayEnid.
MUSIC [Friday]
George Brothers Band with special guest Steven Harwood, 8 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
THEATER [Friday-Saturday]
Gaslight Teens Present: 'Fright Night,' 7:30 p.m., Turpin at Gaslight. For more information or for tickets, go to gaslighttheatre.org, or call (580) 234-2307.
MUSIC [Sunday]
'You've Got a Friend,' 5 p.m., Government Springs Park. Presented by Enid Symphony Orchestra, featuring songs of Carole King and James Taylor performed by Kirsti Manna and Jonathan Birchfield. Tickets are $30 for adults, $27 for military members and $15 for students. To purchase tickets, go to https://us.patronbase.com/_EnidSymphony/Productions/5/Performances.
THINGS 2 DO
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center
616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Mondays, with games beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
