ENID, Okla — Spectators filled downtown Enid Saturday morning to celebrate the Cherokee Strip’s 128th year.

The annual Cherokee Strip celebration is a two-day event celebrating the area’s heritage, while looking forward to the future.

The event came back in full force after cancellation last year with a large attendance, full parade and thousands of out of town visitors A petting zoo, food trucks and merchants offered attendees plenty to do before the parade.

The parade began on Maine and Grand with a herd of longhorns and cowboys, followed by first responders, the military, marching bands, school teams, floats, clubs, and much more.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Jeanne is a reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. 
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Kat? Send an email to kjeanne@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you