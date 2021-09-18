ENID, Okla — Spectators filled downtown Enid Saturday morning to celebrate the Cherokee Strip’s 128th year.
The annual Cherokee Strip celebration is a two-day event celebrating the area’s heritage, while looking forward to the future.
The event came back in full force after cancellation last year with a large attendance, full parade and thousands of out of town visitors A petting zoo, food trucks and merchants offered attendees plenty to do before the parade.
The parade began on Maine and Grand with a herd of longhorns and cowboys, followed by first responders, the military, marching bands, school teams, floats, clubs, and much more.
