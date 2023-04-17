Autry Technology Center announced the top four finalists for the 2023 Cherokee Strip Business Model Competition. The winners will be announced Wednesday, April 19, 2923, during the awards luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Oakwood Country Club.
The four finalists are CroChic Styles, LLC; EH Metal Works, LLC; OnPoint Operations Group, LLC; and Tea and Country Estate.
• CroChic Styles: Patricia and Paul Sitler are a husband-and-wife duo who own an online-commerce-based business for fiber artists that creates products, such as crochet hooks, labels and patterns. Their business formed after developing a patented design crochet hook from combining their hobbies of crochet and wood working on a lathe.
• EH Metal Works: Owned by Enid native Emme Hughes, EH Metal Works specializes in custom metalwork, aluminum TIG welding, MIG welding, stick welding, plasma cutting, pipe bending and lathe work.
• OnPoint Operations Group: Jonathan Reed, a former professional basketball player, established OnPoint four years ago. Utilizing a proven model of basketball skills training and emphasizing personal development, OnPoint provides athletes with the tools needed to become successful professionals. With Enid Outlaws Basketball Club, OnPoint has been able to provide family-friendly entertainment to Enid and the are while also giving players the chance to showcase their skills and further their professional careers.
• Tea and Country Real Estate: Located 5 miles north of Enid, Tea and Country Estate is home to a family farm that offers an agritourism experience featuring an annual U-Pick tulip and U-Pick ornamental flowers that attracts visitors from across the region. In addition to the tulip experience, the farm will host a sunflower maze beginning in June, which will include a petting zoo, activities for kids and more family fun.
According to a press release, in addition to the prize money received, the top three winners will receive up to one year of a community desk in the working space at the Strate Center at Autry.
To be eligible for the Cherokee Strip Business Model Competition, a business needs to be less than five years old. The competition consisted of three phases: submission of a business plan, a 10-minute oral presentation and a final presentation in front of a judging panel. Judges are a diverse group of professionals with experience based in academics, investment, financial institutions, entrepreneurship and business. Funding for the competition is provided by a combined effort by investors in the Enid Entrepreneur Leadership Series.
