ENID, Okla. — Nearly two years after closing on the old warehouse at 112 E. Cherokee, Cherokee Ranch Land & Cattle Co. opened for business at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Rodney Brittain, CEO and managing partner of the restaurant, said Cherokee Ranch is a dream that has “finally come to fruition.”
“This is a long dream,” Brittain said. “We’re very thankful for the community. All of our friends and all the contractors that put their blood, sweat and tears into this. We couldn’t have done it, and we couldn’t have been open, without the city. Everybody had a hand in this ... All of them have come together to help make this dream.”
Cherokee Ranch’s scheduled hours at the moment are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, though it will be closed this Sunday to assess how opening week went and to make any necessary changes.
Items on the menu include steaks ranging from $17.29 to $48.29, chicken fried steak, salads, pasta, seafood, fried pickles, sandwiches, burgers and more. The restaurant still is in its opening phase, so its menu and hours are subject to change following assessments, and its hours may be extended for major events at David Allen Memorial Ballpark and Stride Bank Center.
Currently, Cherokee Ranch is walk-in only. Groups of seven or more can make a reservation, though the restaurant is limited on its large tables, but Brittain said the staff will try to accommodate those groups.
“We want to bring out the best product and the best service that we can,” Brittain said. “Everybody in town knows we’re going to make mistakes. We know we’re going to make mistakes, but we’re just going to try and continue to improve on it.”
The idea for Cherokee Ranch was born out of “countless bonfires and beers” between Brittain and business partner Stephen Leins, president and CFO of the restaurant.
The two each have more than 30 years of business experience and decided to buy the warehouse, which was built in the early 1900s and which Hope Outreach had used for storage.
They spent a lot of time and money to give the place the western charm it has, and only spent $75,000 outside of Enid, keeping most of the work local, Brittain said.
The original plan was to open last year, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other setbacks, opening day had to wait and was scheduled for Monday, but after Cherokee Ranch’s Executive Chef Casey Benton had a health incident early that morning, the opening was pushed to Wednesday.
The renovated warehouse is filled with exposed brick and rustic wood and has tables and chairs all around in “The Courtyard” and up on “The Homestead,” a bar built in 1890 in an area called “The Watering Hole.” Booths are located in “The Stables.”
One stable is named “Kirbie Strong” in honor of Brittain and his wife Joni’s daughter Kirbie, who died in 2008. Brittain said they plan to name all of the stables within the first year in honor of somebody.
Brittain said he was ecstatic and a little nervous on Wednesday as he and his staff put the finishing touches on everything and eagerly awaited for the front doors to open, but he’s confident in his staff and in Cherokee Ranch.
“We’re ready to get going, and I think we’re going to have a huge impact here in Enid,” he said.
