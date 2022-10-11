ENID, Okla. — Cherokee Ranch Land & Cattle Co., 112. E. Cherokee, announced Tuesday it has closed its doors.
Rodney Brittain, CEO and managing partner, said they closed for good as of last week. He said there still are some private groups that had book reservations, and those will be honored, but the restaurant is now closed and the building will be sold.
Cherokee Ranch opened in April 2021. Brittain said they first had the idea back in 2017 and bought the building in 2019. They began construction in January 2020, shortly before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the economic issues that came with the pandemic, Brittain said it forced up the pricing of everything, which ultimately was the deciding factor to close.
"It caused us to exceed our budgets substantially. But we kept battling and ended up opening in April 2021," Brittain said. "After we opened, life started kind of getting a little bit better. And then we get into the last year and a half where the economy has been sinking. So with supply chains, trying to get the food you need on a daily and weekly basis, has just been really a struggle. And it's a struggle all over ... not just Enid, it's everywhere. With all the commodity pricing going up, we've been forced to raise our prices here and there."
Brittain said the impact of the economy's demise has made life difficult for all business owners.
"We just felt it was time. We need to concentrate on family, health and just get back to living," Brittain said. "We appreciate the time in the community, but everybody's kind of hunkering down, and that's caused a sharp decline. I've got great friends that have closed their buildings, and unfortunately, I think we're going see a lot more of it."
Brittain said the goal of Cherokee Ranch was to make as many friends and serve as many families as possible in the community for years to come. He said they just had to face numerous obstacles to make it work. He said it was a tough choice to make, but that they had to do it for themselves and for the community.
Brittain said he is not immediately sure what's next, but that they feel Cherokee Ranch provided an impact to Enid while it was open.
"This was our dream," Brittain said. "And my business partner, Stephen Leins, and I and our families, we put a lot of effort and a lot into the build. And we believe we did bring a unique product and setting and all while keeping the building as historic as possible."
