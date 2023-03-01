HILLSDALE, Okla. — A Cherokee man was hospitalized after being injured in a single-vehicle accident Wednesday near Hillsdale.
Daniel W. Drew, 39, was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in stable condition with a back injury, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The accident happened at 2:58 p.m. on Oklahoma 132 about 2 miles northwest of Hillsdale.
According to the report, Drew was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup south on Oklahoma 132 when he went off the road to the right, overcorrected and went into a broad slide, hitting a barbed wire fence and rolling into a field one and three-quarter times.
Drew’s condition was listed as apparently normal on the report, which listed the cause as under investigation. He was wearing a seat belt.
