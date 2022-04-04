CHEROKEE, Okla. — A Cherokee man was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital following a two-vehicle crash about two miles west of Cherokee Saturday, April 2, 2022, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Tony Tucker, 60, was transferred from Alva’s Share Medical Center to OU Medical Center with head and internal and external injuries following the 10:20 a.m. crash at the intersection of Harmon and N2590 roads, according to the OHP report.
Tucker was driving a 2006 Dodge pickup west on Harmon when he failed to yield the right-of-way to a 2015 Chevrolet pickup driving by Cathy Wessells, 69, also of Cherokee, the report states.
Both Wessells and her passenger, Cory Wilson, 38, of Cherokee, were treated and released from the Alva hospital, the report states.
The condition of the drivers were listed on the report as odor of alcohol for Tucker and normal for Wessells.
Seatbelts were equipped but not in use in either vehicle, according to the report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.