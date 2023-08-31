WATONGA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Blaine County Sheriff's Office to conduct sobriety checkpoints in Blaine County from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.
The checkpoints are part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.
Additional officers and troopers will be on duty looking for impaired drivers across the Blaine County area before, during and after the checkpoint.
In 2021, 407 people were killed in drug and/or alcohol-related crashes in Oklahoma, according to an Oklahoma Highway Safety Office press release.
The ENDUI enforcement team coordinates multi-jurisdictional events on a regular basis, including sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols. These efforts are needed to impact Oklahoma’s impaired driving problem across the state. The locations of these activities are driven by data from the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office and by local request.
