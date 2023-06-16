ENID, Okla. — Chautauqua in the Park is the perfect venue for Ilene Evans, who portrays Rose Cousins in this year’s performance themed “American Aviation: Barnstorming to Mach 1.”
No, Evans isn’t a pilot and didn’t share those skills with the woman she portrays, but she has barnstormed through life much as Cousins did living life to the fullest and performing for audiences as a Black woman.
Cousins took deep dives in the sky in her planes, and Evans deep dives into the history of the characters she plays.
“I’m a performer and I am an historian,” Evans said. “I had not heard many of the stories I have found in history.”
She is a storyteller and understands the discrimination Cousins felt as a female and as a Black woman.
Evans believes all history is important.
“These people and their stories would have helped me in my life,” she said.
Growing up, Cousins was interested in all “boy” type activities, especially outdoor sports. She went to West Virginia State at 16 to major in business administration but became more excited about the pilot’s program and old childhood dreams of flying.
Cousins learned to fly in 1940 and enrolled in the Tuskegee Institute flight program in 1941 with the first group of 10 male students from West Virginia.
In an open cockpit, Cousins learned to put the plane into a spin, fly upside down and land with the engine off. In order to qualify for a pilot’s license, she completed a cross-country flight alone, guided only by sight and a compass.
Supposedly, she told instructors she would put her hair up and pretend to be a man if she needed to do so. The Army Air Corps training program for Black combat pilots rejected her because of her gender but it did not keep her from following the heroics of the Tuskegee Airmen.
The Tuskegee Airmen were the first African-American military aviators in the U.S. armed forces during World War II. Cousins tried her best to keep up with the Tuskegee Airmen during the war by reading the few accounts reported about them, mainly in the Pittsburgh Courier.
She remained friends with many of the airmen. Evans said there were hopes the stories of the successes of the airmen would help with Jim Crow laws and discrimination, but they did not.
Cousins returned to West Virginia, where she was employed by West Virginia State College for a short time before eventually returning to Fairmont, Pa., to care for her parents, spending the majority of her working life at Fairmont Clinic where she became manager of medical records.
Cousins later moved to her daughter’s home in Washington, D.C., where she died. Though she found little opportunity to use her flying skills, Cousins is remembered for her courage and determination put into becoming a pilot.
Evans’ life intersected with Cousins when she became an adjunct professor at Fairmont State University, where she was able to once again dive into the history of the local character, Rose Cousins.
“I’ve met people who know her, and her daughter is still alive,” Evans said. Her story fit well for Chautauqua this year.”
Evans grew up in the dance world and loves the staging of a production and telling the story.
“The incredible stories in history can enrich our lives and help us to be more active in the world,” Evans said.
She performs, teaches and lectures throughout the United States and overseas. Evans has toured the Middle East and Colombia to share African American culture.
Evans received her B.A. from Trinity College in Deerfield, Ill., and studied theater and dance at the University of Wisconsin and completed her master’s degree at East Tennessee State University in the Department of Education with an emphasis in storytelling.
Evans became a member of dance collaboratives and has taught ballet, jazz and modern dance. She has a passion for history and has created many stories from the life of Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad.
She reveals the rich African American culture through stories, songs and poems. Evans is co-founder of Voices from the Earth, a nonprofit arts organization, and has served as president of the West Virginia Storytelling Guild.
Evans said not all stories in history are happy, but they give you hope and they build bridges.
Evans wears Sankofa earrings, which are a mythological bird that means “go back and fetch it.”
“I love history, I love the history of my people and what we have been able to accomplish. We were expected to be crushed,” she said.
