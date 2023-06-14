ENID, Okla. — The history of those who were trailblazers in aviation has been celebrated during the Summer Chautauqua performances taking place this week as part of “American Aviation: Barnstorming to Mach 1.”
On Wednesday, June 14, 2023, Selene Phillips, a professor at Louisville University, portrayed Eula “Pearl” Carter Scott, one of the first Native American pilots who began flying at 11 years old.
Phillips is from the Lac du Flambeau reservation area in Wisconsin and is a member of the Ojibwe tribe and currently lives in Indiana.
Scott, from Marlow, was a barnstormer pilot and took her first flying lesson from Wiley Post, who was routinely spotted in the skies above Enid nearly a century ago. One day, Post landed his plane on Scott’s family’s property to visit his brother, who was neighbors with Scott’s family and she fell in love with aviation. Her father, who was blind, flew with Post, with her turn coming next, and Post gave her the first flying lesson she received. She spent that evening asking Post all the questions she could about aviation as Post became a mentor of hers.
Scott’s family was a wealthy one, as her father owned more than 600 properties by the time he passed away.
Born in 1915, Scott learned to drive a car at 11, and her dad bought her a 1927 roadster convertible that she drove her father to work in and drove herself to school. When she was 12, Post asked her sternly if she was serious about being an aviator, and she answered that it was her dream to fly. She then asked if she could have her own plane, and her father agreed to build an airstrip and a hangar in Marlow to hold a plane.
A Curtis Robbin aircraft was purchased for Scott, which was flown to Marlow by Post. On Sept. 12, 1929, at the age of 13, Scott flew her first solo flight. She had the skills to qualify for a student’s pilot permit, but was under the required age of 16 to obtain it. Scott obtained her pilot’s permit by listing her age as 16. At 13, Scott became the youngest aviator in the United States.
Scott got married at 15, and when she was pregnant with her second child, decided to focus on her family and gave up flying at 18. She would not fly again until age 55, when one of her grandchildren, who was a pilot, took her once again into the blue skies above Oklahoma. Three of Scott’s grandkids became pilots.
Scott was inducted into the Oklahoma Aviation and Space Hall of Fame and the International Women’s Air and Space Museum Hall of Fame, and was a charter member of the National Museum of the American Indian. She also was inducted into the Chickasaw Nation Hall of Fame in 1995.
Phillips, who first portrayed a character in a Chautauqua performance 21 years ago in Enid, said it has been exciting over the years doing the research into a particular person to embody them in a performance.
“It’s nice to do research and be able to share it with people,” Phillips said. “A lot of times, scholars and researchers will work in isolation and not very many people may be interested in what they do. But this is something where you work, and you study, and you do research and find out things and learn things, and then you share it with people and they get excited about it too.”
With Phillips being a Native American, the chance to portray one of the first Native American pilots has allowed her to learn more about a woman who was a true trailblazer in aviation.
“Her career was shorter than many other pilots, male or female, Native or non-Native,” Phillips said. “But her significance is still important and she has an interesting history, especially in Oklahoma.”
Phillips said she learned quickly about Scott’s passion for the skies, especially as someone who worked hard to become a revered pilot.
“She just falls in love with it immediately and just keeps at it and wanting to do more and learn more,” Phillips said.
She said she started doing research on Scott about a year and a half ago, and has since spent time in Oklahoma speaking with members of her family and others who knew Scott. She joked she probably would spend the rest of her life learning more about Scott.
Phillips has portrayed several historical figures during her time with Chautauqua, including Sacagawea and Mary Todd Lincoln. She said she used to work with the Great Plains Chautauqua and performed in Oklahoma, Kansas and North and South Dakota, among others. She said doing the research for the sake of putting on a performance has been fun and challenging.
She said Scott won gold medals for her skills with a violin, and Phillips said she had started playing the violin before beginning her research for Scott. Now, she is trying to learn one of the songs that won Scott multiple awards.
Summer Chautauqua performances continue each day through Saturday at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center. On Thursday, Ilene Evans, as Rose Collins, will perform, while Karen Vuranch will hold a workshop at 10:30 a.m. and Selene Phillips will hold a workshop at noon. On Friday, Vuranch, as Jacqueline Cochran, will perform, and Doug Mishler will hold a workshop at 10:30 a.m. and Ilene Evans will host a workshop at noon. On Saturday, Mishler as Chuck Yeager will perform, while Elsa Wolf will hold a workshop at 10:30 a.m. and Vuranch will hold a workshop at noon. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center.
