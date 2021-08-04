WOODWARD, Okla. — Chaos Crew Fest, featuring Oklahoma’s Element, with special guests The Treatment and Fragmented Tranquility, will perform Sept 18 at The Event Center, 105A Temple Houston Drive, at the fairgrounds, in Woodward.
Dubbed the “God Father of Nu-Metal,” Element formed in 1998 in Oklahoma City. The band features lead singer Jimmy Johnson, guitarists Bryan Slusser and Gary Becker, bass player Benny Bilodeau and drummer Mike Finucane. Also live on stage will be Plain Weird Freakshow with Glass Eating, The Human Blockhead, Bed of Nails, The Human Spark and Feats of Mind over Matter!
Ticket information can be found at www.element5okc.com or call (405) 888-2452. VIP Packages that include tickets, artist merchandise and meet and greets are available to the public.
