ENID, Okla. — A couple of changes were made to Enid Animal Welfare ordinances earlier this week.
On Tuesday evening, city commissioners voted to approve the changes, which included simplifying the regulation — making the sections shorter and topics easier to locate — and removing some regulation that is not needed.
“(The changes) are going to make it easier for folks to understand the ordinances and rules that apply to pet owners and make everything more manageable,” said Cass Rains, Enid Police Department’s public information officer.
Certain fees under Title 2, Chapter 6, Section 2-6D-2, were amended or removed, including the license and inspection fee for a “potentially dangerous dog” and euthanasia of an animal not suspected of rabies.
Changes to how Title 5, Chapter 7, Section 5-7-1 through Section 5-7-26 is written were made, as well. References to “Animal Control” were repealed and replaced with “Animal Welfare.” The change in the ordinance comes more than a year after Enid Animal Control was rebranded as Enid Animal Welfare “to better reflect the shelter’s mission and role in the community.”
Potbellied pigs and ferrets no longer will be required to have a yearly license, nor will they need to be sterilized if they are adopted.
The sale, trade or giving away of dogs or cats on any public right of way or city park within city limits will be prohibited, though the ordinance will not prohibit Animal Welfare or animal rescue groups from conducting adoption events with the permission of the property owner.
Sections that the city of Enid does not use or need such as the livestock board were removed, and some of the penalty fines were reduced to lower amounts.
The amended, simplified sections are titled definitions, animal welfare division, dogs and cats registration, rabies quarantine, impoundment of animals, adoption regulations, dogs and cats running at large, shooting authorized, no leash dog areas, dangerous dog, violation of conditions for keeping dangerous dog, required dangerous dog notifications, concealment of dogs, keeping diseased animals, keeping of swine prohibited, potbellied pigs, keeping livestock prohibited, livestock at large, roosters prohibited, outdoor shelters, cruelty to animals, neglect of animals, animals left in vehicles, dumping of animals, loud animals and sale of dogs or cats.
