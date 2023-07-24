ENID, Okla. — Champlin Pool will close for the season to humans on Saturday, July 29, 2023, with the annual Doggie Dip scheduled Aug. 5.
According to the city of Enid, Saturday will be the last full day that the pool is opened.
Hours for the pool are 11 a.m. to noon for lap swim and noon to 6 p.m. for open swim Tuesday through Saturday and 6-7 p.m. for aqua cardio Tuesday through Thursday.
The pool entrance fee is $3 per individual per day for lap and open swim, aqua cardio and swimming lessons.
The annual Doggie Dip will be 2-4 p.m. Aug. 5.
Only dogs are allowed in the pool during the event. The event is free.
As an added bonus, each dog owner will receive a ticket for a chance to win a goody bag filled with goodies for their dog.
