The city of Enid's Champlin Pool will officially open beginning Tuesday, with operating hours as follow:
Lap swim: Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m. to noon
Open swim: Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m.
Aqua cardio: Tuesday-Thursday, 6-7 p.m.
Group swimming lessons will also begin Tuesday and continue through Friday, July 23, as follow:
Ages 3 to 5: Tuesday-Friday, 9-10 a.m.
Ages 6 and up: Tuesday-Friday, 10-11 a.m.
The pool entrance fee is $3 per individual per day for the lap swim, open swim, aqua cardio and swimming lessons. Summer pool passes are available for open swim: $30 for first family member and $20 for the second family member.
Private pool parties are scheduled on Friday and Saturday from 7-9 p.m.
Individuals interested in swimming lessons or private pool parties must call to register at (580) 616-7313.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.