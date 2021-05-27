The city of Enid's Champlin Pool will officially open beginning Tuesday, with operating hours as follow:

Lap swim: Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m. to noon

Enid logo

Open swim: Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m.

Aqua cardio: Tuesday-Thursday, 6-7 p.m.

Group swimming lessons will also begin Tuesday and continue through Friday, July 23, as follow:

Ages 3 to 5: Tuesday-Friday, 9-10 a.m.

Ages 6 and up: Tuesday-Friday, 10-11 a.m.

The pool entrance fee is $3 per individual per day for the lap swim, open swim, aqua cardio and swimming lessons. Summer pool passes are available for open swim: $30 for first family member and $20 for the second family member.

Private pool parties are scheduled on Friday and Saturday from 7-9 p.m.

Individuals interested in swimming lessons or private pool parties must call to register at (580) 616-7313.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Ewald is copy editor and city/education reporter for the Enid News & Eagle.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Send an email to aewald@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you