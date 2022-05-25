ENID, Okla. — City officials say they expect to have a full staff of lifeguards to keep swimmers safe this summer when Enid’s public pool opens for the season next week.
Champlin Pool, at 400 W. Cherokee, opens next Tuesday, May 31, until July 30, with open swim lasting from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, said Enid’s Parks and Recreation supervisor Corey Buller.
“It’s about time to get it up and running,” he said Tuesday.
The 500,000-gallon pool already has been filled and is being cleaned with chemicals, Buller said, and a new ADA-compliant mechanical pool lift has been added, as well as lowered handles in the showers.
A lowered drinking water fountain also is being ordered, Buller said.
Lap swim time will last from 11 a.m. to noon, and aqua cardio will be 6-7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. The pool also is available for swim parties on Friday and Saturday evenings.
Swimming lessons for children 3-12 of all experience levels will be held in three sessions from June through mid-July.
The city of Enid’s two public splash pads at Hoover and Champion parks already are open, operating from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily with free admission.
Buller said while the city struggled hiring pool staff in 2020, parks officials had a wide pool of candidates to hire from this year, with an influx applying over the last couple weeks.
Sixteen of the 18 needed lifeguards already have been hired, and staff have eight more candidates to fill the remaining two positions, he said.
Half of the lifeguards are returning this summer, while a majority are high school- and college-aged, Buller said.
Capacity for the pool and its facilities is 100 people.
Over 4,500 patrons were admitted to Champlin last year, Buller said, less than half of the pool’s best year, with over 10,000 in 2019.
Admission is $3 for ages 7 and older, while children 6 and younger get in free. Season passes are $30 per person, and $20 for each additional family member, Buller said.
Children 12 and under cannot be left unattended, and everyone regardless of age has to complete a swim test in order to swim in the deep end, he said.
