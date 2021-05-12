Enid's public pool will open after Memorial Day, city officials said Wednesday.
City of Enid Parks and Recreation staff expect the pool to be open Tuesday, June 1.
The pool was filled with half a million gallons of water Wednesday, and then staff will introduce water-balancing chemicals, Parks and Rec staffer Justin Bailey said in a Facebook city video.
Lifeguards hired by the city of Enid will come to the pool to be re-certified in a week or so, while a fresh coat of paint would be applied to the repaired kiddie pool.
The concessions area will be moved to the center of the Champlin building.
City Manager Jerald Gilbert said previously the pool would operate at normal capacity and with normal hours this year.
