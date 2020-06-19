Champlin Pool will be closed today due to inclement weather, according to the city of Enid.
In addition, aqua cardio classes held at 6-7 p.m. on Fridays will be canceled today, according to the city.
ENID - A private family service will be in Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home. Viewing is 8am-8pm Thursday, June 18, 2020, and 8am-1pm Friday, June 19, 2020, at the funeral home. www.enidwecare.com
TONKAWA - Sgt. David Miller, 71 of Tonkawa, Oklahoma passed away, Thursday June 11, 2020. Funeral service will be 1 pm Thursday June 18, 2020, at Trout Funeral Home of Tonkawa, private burial at Fort Sill Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.