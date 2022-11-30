ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma hall of fame football coach Max Moore will talk to Oklahoma Bible Academy football players at their team dinner 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Blazes BBQ.
Undefeated OBA will play in a Class B semifinal game at 7 p.m. Friday night against Seiling at Ranger Field at Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva.
Moore, who now makes his home in Enid, is a member of the Oklahoma Eight Man Coaches Hall of Fame. He won state championships in football and girls basketball during the 1971-72 school year.
“I had a special group of kids at Braman,” Moore said.
Moore’s involvement in education and with student-athletes also includes 20 years as principal at Pond Creek-Hunter Public Schools.
Much like OBA, Braman schools once played 11-man football and switched to eight-man. OBA started as an eight-man school in 2001, switched to 11-man in 2006 and is now trying to win a state championship in eight-man after dropping back down in 2021.
Moore was born and raised in Braman. His first 10 years of school were at Braman, but he moved to Blackwell to finish his education. He received a four-year scholarship to play football at Oklahoma State University but was badly injured in a car accident and was never able to play again.
After college, Moore and his wife Carolyn moved back to the farm west of Braman.
“The wreck changed my life. I was pretty ornery and it made me appreciate life more,” he said.
In 1968 he was asked by Braman school officials to be football coach and girls basketball coach. He told them he would try it for a year but stayed for four years before becoming the principal at Pond Creek-Hunter.
Moore quit coaching with the move.
“I hated losing, so I went out a winner,” he said.
