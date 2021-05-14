ENID, Okla. — Champion Splash Pad will open Saturday, city officials said Friday while Hoover Splash Pad and Champlin Swimming Pool will open in June.
Opening early to accommodate a school field trip, the splash pad's hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week at Champion Park, 700 N. 10th.
City of Enid Parks and Recreation staff expect Champlin Pool, 400 W. Cherokee, to be open June 1, and Hoover Splash Pad is expected to open at the same time.
Hours for the pad at Hoover Park, 3000 W. Oklahoma, have not been announced but most likely will mirror Champion Splash Pad, city officials said.
The pool was filled with half a million gallons of water Wednesday. Staff would then introduce water-balancing chemicals, Parks and Rec staffer Justin Bailey said in a Facebook city video Wednesday.
Lifeguards hired by the city of Enid will come to the pool to be re-certified in a week or so, while a fresh coat of paint would be applied to the repaired kiddie pool.
The concessions area will be moved to the center of the Champlin building. The pool will be closed on Mondays for maintenance.
City Manager Jerald Gilbert previously said the pool would operate at normal capacity and with normal hours this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.