ENID, Okla. — Several community members were recognized for the impact they have made locally during the annual Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce meeting and banquet Tuesday night.
Seven awards were presented: Ambassador of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Business of the Year, Civic Improvement Award, Special Recognition Award, Lifetime Achievement Award and Citizen of the Year.
Citizen of the Year, traditionally presented to a person who has made lifelong contributions to the Enid community, was awarded to two people this year — Dr. Barry and Roxanne Pollard.
“Together, they are a beautiful, loving and kind force to be embraced, and we are a much better people and community with them in it,” said the chamber an announcement of the honor.
The husband and wife honorees are accomplished individually and as a team.
The Special Recognition Award was given to the Enid A.M. AMBUCS club for the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge.
The overpass on North Van Buren, which carries traffic over the BNSF Railways yard, was renamed and unveiled as the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge after many months of planning by AMBUCS.
A group members originally discussed the idea to honor veterans with the naming of the bridge, and also committed to flying around 200 American flags and service flags on holidays and special occasions along both sides of the bridge.
Two men who coordinated the project, Kip Miles and Paul Kelly, said the flags are a visible sign of appreciation to veterans for their sacrifices. The flags also are an extension of the AMBUCS history of supporting disabled veterans with modified AmTrykes, ramps to access their homes and other support.
The Lifetime Achievement Award was given to John Groendyke.
The award is not presented annually, but is reserved for special occasions and special people who have made contributions in their business area, community, state and beyond.
Groendyke graduated from Wentworth Military Academy. He attended Oklahoma State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in business. He obtained a law degree from the University of Oklahoma.
He went to work at Groendyke Transport, the family trucking operation founded in 1932 by his father, H.C. Groendyke. Today he is chairman of the board at Groendyke Transport.
Groendyke’s impact is not limited to his business accomplishments. He has been appointed to serve state commissions, the board of OG&E and was inducted into the OSU Hall of Fame.
The Civic Improvement Award went to the Kyle Williams Family for The One. The award is traditionally presented to a company or organization that has improved the quality of Enid aesthetically, socially or educationally.
According to the Chamber, the Williams’ dedication and generosity to the community shows through their contributions to Enid and the world, with The Tree.
The project took nearly a year to plan, with the help of a many people to bring the world’s largest fresh-cut Christmas tree to Enid.
Volunteer of the Year is traditionally given to an individual who exhibits excellence in volunteerism throughout the community. This year, the recipient is Whitney Hall, a chemical engineer and volunteer. Hall goes above and beyond assigned work days, being the first to show up and the last to leave, while leading others, said Natalie Rapp, executive director of Main Street Enid.
Hall is a top volunteer of Main Street Enid, volunteer of The One, former member of Enid Metropolitan Area Planning Commission, past president of Enid Young Professionals, board member and volunteer for 4RKids, member of the city of Enid Historic Preservation Commission, co-chair of the Friends of the Observatory Steering Committee in support of the Currie-Gregg Observatory at Enid High School and a volunteer at Gaslight Theatre. She also is a volunteer at her church, Willow View United Methodist, Leonardo’s Children’s Museum and at Hedges Regional Speech and Hearing Center.
Ambassador of the Year recognizes a chamber Ambassador who has demonstrated dedication to the chamber and the community through their volunteerism and is chosen by fellow ambassadors.
For the second year in a row, Keri Haines received the award. Ambassadors attend events and ribbon cuttings representing the chamber.
Her community involvement includes having served on the YWCA Enid Board of Directors, serving as chair of the chamber Ambassadors for the past two years, serving on the Cherokee Strip Parade Committee and has assisting with enlisting several new members.
“I love what I do, truly,” Haines said. “It has been such a blessing to me. All of those ambassadors are always willing to show up. I’ve enjoyed my time, I appreciate all of you and thank you so much for this award.”
