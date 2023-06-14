The 2023 Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce banquet was held at Stride Bank Center on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, with seven honorees awarded for their efforts with the Chamber and throughout the Enid community.
Citizen of the YearGeorge Pankonin, former mayor of Enid, was named Citizen of the Year, and was presented his award by Enid Mayor David Mason.
Pankonin, a U.S. Air Force veteran, served as an enlisted man from 1970-78. He was elected Enid mayor in 2019 after serving as Wa rd 6 city commissioner from 2017-19, and completed his four-year term this year. During his term as mayor, he helped local businesses expand, helped bring new restaurants and retailers, oversaw the opening of The District, continued downtown development, improvements at Enid Woodring Regional Airport, and oversaw progress on the Kaw Lake pipeline project.
“In the military we have a term called home of record. My home of record is St. Paul, Minn., but my home is Enid. Part of the reason I chose to settle here is I love this community. I love everything about this community. I really think serving others is what differentiates us and makes us who we are.”
Volunteer of the YearThe 2023 recipient of the Volunteer of the Year Award was Ron Janzen. The award was presented by Alex Williams.
Janzen started coaching youth football and basketball in Enid in 1973 and was involved with the Enid Joint Recreational Triad for 48 years. He’s helped deliver meals for Enid Mobile Meals for more than 50 years. He served three terms on the Enid City Commission and has been a longtime member of Enid Parks and Recreation. Janzen also serves on the Public Arts Commission of Enid, and has worked with Keep Enid Beautiful on numerous projects.
He was a Pillar of the Plains honoree in 2022, and worked for 39 years for the Social Security Administration, 23 as district manager of the Enid office.
“Thank you very much for this award,” Janzen said. “I want to tell you that I enjoyed every minute of it. If anybody ever tells me that they don’t have anything to do or their bored with their retirement, all you’ve got to do is say yes once in awhile, and you’ll have all the volunteer activities that you want. I recommend it and it’s been a lot of fun and I hope to continue to do it for some more time.”
Ambassador of the YearMandy Choat was named the 2023 Ambassador of the Year. The award was presented by Keri Haines, the 2021 and 2022 recipient of the award.
Enid Chamber Ambassadors play a vital role in member communication and retention, volunteering their time to advocate for the Chamber of Commerce. The Ambassador of the Year award is chosen by Chamber Ambassadors.
After accepting the award, Choat said she was shocked and was not expecting the award.
“I have an amazing team with the ambassadors and I love the Enid community,” Choat said. “I love my job and I love helping other businesses and that’s where my passion is. So if y’all ever need ideas, I’m here. Thank you guys very much.”
Lifetime Achievement Award
Tim Traynor was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by Jamey Shepherd. His wife Suzy, his son Brad, his daughter-in-law Annessa and granddaughter Anna with the Enid Chamber of Commerce were present to receive the award on his behalf.
Traynor was born in Enid in 1943 and graduated from Enid High School in 1961 and graduated from OU in 1961. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam, reaching the rank of captain, and was awarded the Bronze Star for his service, which is bestowed for heroic deeds during combat.
He practiced law in Enid for more than 50 years, and served in many nonprofit and nonprofit capacities during his lifetime.
Brad Traynor, his son, accepted the award on his late father’s behalf.
“My dad loved Enid. He was very proud to call this community home,” he said. “And when I say community, those are his words. It’s the people of this community that make it so special and I’m proud to be from here. And that’s why he was proud to serve the community in any way he could. He would do everything he could do to promote the community. He was a tremendous advocate, and I think that genuine love and being rubbed off on others, I know it did me.”
Business Person of the YearLafe Coldwater, owner and operator of Enid Axe, was presented the Business Person of the Year award by Clint Beagley.
He has been an advocate for Enid businesses, and has partnered with local craftsmen, artists and suppliers to create a safe and fun atmosphere that has become more than axe throwing. He has partnered with Kristi’s Kitchen and Sombria Chocolate, two local businesses that are housed at Enid Axe. He has also partnered with local entrepreneurs to sell items such as freeze dried candy, custom pillows, custom art, local craft beer and more.
“It really was just a joke when we first talked about Enid Axe,” Coldwater said. “Everything in there plays off the vibe of the community. We have so many different things, and I just shake my head because the whole trick to it is to just say yes. I truly did not expect this. I’m truly grateful and this represents you guys. You guys keep us going, thank you.”
Special Recognition AwardThe 2023 Special Recognition Award was presented to Park Avenue Thrift and accepted by executive director Stela Jantzen. The award was presented by Jeff Funk.
Park Avenue Thrift has given more than $4 million in donations since 2007, with $2 million of that in the past five years. It collects donations, runs a community thrift store and gives proceeds to Enid-area nonprofits that invest in quality of life missions in the community.
In 2022, Park Avenue Thrift donated more than $362,000 to 26 local organizations, and focuses on funding visual and performing arts projects, education and environmental projects. In May, Park Avenue Thrift donated more than $277,000 in grants to local nonprofits and cleared the $4 million mark.
“This is all thanks to our Enid community,” Jantzen said. “We could not do our mission without you guys. Your shopping and your donations with us helps us achieve our mission to be able to give away $4 million in our 16 years, thank you.”
Civic Improvement Award
The 2023 Civic Improvement Award was presented to Kelly and Ty Tompkins and Tox Murillo. The award was presented by Elaine Johns.
Kelly and Ty Tompkins, of Hive Appeal, and Murillo, have been instrumental in the creation of murals painted throughout Enid.
Kelly Tompkins served as director of Main Street Enid for many years, and commissioned one of the first murals, the butterfly mural on Grand Avenue near David Allen Memorial Ballpark. Ty Tompkins served as a volunteer for many projects, and through their creativity started Hive Appeal, with the goal of making areas of Enid more appealing through murals. They have helped create 10 public murals in Enid so far, as well as painting other walls and water towers throughout the state.
Murillo evolved his practice from outdoor graffiti to large mur als and has helped create multiple murals in the Enid area. They include a representation of the raising of the American flag on Iwo Jima, the Heroes from the Heartland traveling exhibit and the new mural at Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park.
Kelly Tompkins thanked the crowd for being so positive about public art in Enid and her husband Ty echoed the same.
“We hope it brightens your day and makes you smile and makes your day better,” Kelly Tompkins said. “Thank you for for supporting fun, uplifting things in Enid.”
Murillo said “thank you for all the support.”
