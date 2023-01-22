Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce and Enid News & Eagle will host a public candidate forum Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in the Stride Bank Center ballroom.
The event will be 6-8 p.m. and will feature Enid City Commission candidates for Ward 1, Ward 2 and Enid mayor. The event also will be live streamed on Facebook Live.
“We want to give Enid residents the opportunity to come out, meet the candidates personally and hear their vision for Enid’s future,” said Cindy Allen, publisher of the News & Eagle. “City elections are important, and we want to make sure residents have the opportunity to hear personally from the candidates.”
The event will be a panel-style event with all candidates on stage at the same time. The candidates will be asked questions from forum moderators, and residents also are asked to submit their own questions by noon Jan. 26 for consideration to the Enid News & Eagle at callen@enidnews.com.
Allen and Jeff Funk, retired publisher, will moderate the forum.
Candidates will have the opportunity to give a three-minute opening statement and will have two minutes to answer each question.
“In order to keep this streamlined, we will not take questions from the floor,” Allen said. “That’s why we want the public to send us questions in advance for consideration. Also, if someone’s question is not addressed, they will have the opportunity to visit with candidates after the event.”
Mayoral candidates are David Mason and Jayme Wright Latta. While Mason will be at the event, Latta has a conflict and will have retired District Judge Kyle Haskins attend in her place.
All registered Enid voters are eligible to vote in the mayor’s race.
Ward 1 candidates are Jerry Allen and Judson Blevins. Only registered voters in Ward 1 will be eligible to vote in the Ward 1 race.
Ward 2 candidates are Doug Boyle, Kyle Hockmeyer and Derwin Norwood. Only registered voters in Ward 2 will be eligible to vote in the Ward 2 race.
“We appreciate the candidates’ willingness to come out and meet their constituents,” Allen said. “It’s important to remember that city commission races are non-partisan, so all registered voters, no matter what political party they are, can vote for mayor and in their individual wards in the city election.”
The election will be Feb. 14.
