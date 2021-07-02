ENID, Okla. — When Laura Hatchel arrived in Enid, she wasn’t really expecting to be in Northwest Oklahoma for long. That was 20 years ago.
Back then it was a completely unexpected yet totally fulfilling job at Advance Food Co. that convinced her to stay, but it wasn’t until she became a stay-at-home mom that she uncovered her real passion for service, and for the Enid community in particular.
“I guess part of it is that my mom volunteered,” said Hatchel, a self-described “Army brat” who has lived in 12 states throughout her life. “Of course, never in the same place.”
“When I decided to be a stay-at-home mom, I decided I needed something for me,” she said.
So she was introduced to and became a member of Junior Welfare League, which has been and still is an active organization in Enid.
“It taught me how to volunteer,” Hatchel said, as well as how to sit on a board and how to throw a fundraiser. “That kind of taught me how to get started.”
Eventually she became part of the Chisholm Foundation, which still was kind of fledging back then, and the group decided to host a Glow Run as a fundraiser. She said the concept was new to the area, and they didn’t know what to expect. But they spread the word and hoped to break even, thinking “if we get to zero, we’re good.”
The first-ever Chisholm Glow Run profited by $15,000, and the event still is going years later. This year a bubble run was held after COVID canceled the Glow Run last year. Hatchel, who still is a board member, said the run will continue in some form.
Eventually, Hatchel decided again to enter the workforce when she learned of a part-time marketing job at Denny Price Family YMCA.
“When the opportunity came up to go to the Y, it was like what I already loved to do, but I would be paid for it,” she said. “I felt like I flourished. It’s funny how that all turns out.”
Eventually, she left the YMCA in need of a full-time career, and found herself working as marketing and sales director for Richardson Homes, a builder out of Tuttle that until recently had an Enid location since 2012. Hatchel started working with the company in 2017 through a relationship forged when they built her home, she said.
Things were going well for the now-single mom and her family, until COVID-19 spread to Northwest Oklahoma.
“With the pandemic, “Hatchel said, “it was mayhem for a while.”
At first she was furloughed for 90 days, but with the ongoing business closures due to the pandemic and faltering economy — and eventually homebuilder supply costs skyrocketing — Hatchel found herself unemployed.
“I had to pivot in my career,” she said. “I’m a single mom, so to lose my job, kind of out of the blue, during a pandemic … it was kind of scary.”
It was during that time that her YMCA roots served her well. She had known Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce Director Jon Blankenship when she worked with his wife, Kim, at the Y.
“I loved that job,” she said, “because it was so involved in the community … it was a nonprofit … the best of both worlds.”
Blankenship was in need of a marketing director at the chamber, and Hatchel found a new calling in a job that she says is not so different from the YMCA position.
“Coming back to that space … and the marketing realm … It was a good fit for me.”
I love a parade
As membership and special events director for the chamber, Hatchel still finds herself planning events dependent on volunteers, but she also activates businesses into the chamber and helps them grow through networking opportunities.
Hatchel hit the ground running with the chamber banquet, held in June after a year’s hiatus due to the COVID pandemic.
“I was basically hired and then the banquet was a month later,” she said.
Chamber officials were not sure what to expect, as the community has continued to emerge this summer thanks to vaccinations and lower COVID-19 case numbers.
“We just had great support and great turnout,” she said. “It’s such a cool event,” she said, that honors so many deserving in the community.
Awards given were civic improvement; volunteer, Ambassador, business person and citizen of the year; and the Lifetime Achievement Award, which was given this year to the late Dan Dillingham, with his family accepting.
“It was just a great night of celebrating achievements,” Hatchel said.
Her next endeavor is one that is coming up in just more than two months, and this one has her a little nervous.
“I feel like I’ve done everything on the planet as far as fundraisers and events, but I’ve never done a parade,” Hatchel said.
Organizing the annual Cherokee Strip Parade is a huge undertaking, Hatchel said, and “hopefully it all goes awesome.”
“Everyone knows that parade,” she said. “If you’ve been in Enid for any time, you know that parade.”
All of the usual parade entrants will be there — the longhorn cattle, the gunfight, the food trucks, the bands — and as the planning stages begin, Hatchel is hoping to bring a few new things to the table.
‘A lot of excitement’
Other responsibilities she will oversee in the future include Camp Tomahawk, which was not scheduled this year due to the pandemic. The camps are week-long separate events for boys and for girls provided for families who might not be able to send their children to camp. It is held through a partnership with Vance Air Force Base, and those personnel are great role models for the children, Hatchel said.
There also is the Vance AFB Enlisted Appreciation night that is hosted by the chamber, in addition to Spotlight at Lunch and Business After Hours, which are short programs that help local business people network in a casual setting. The latter two events will start back up in the fall.
The chamber also partners with businesses to hold events in the community, one of which is the annual Candy Cane Cash, “a cool program here in Enid that keeps (Christmas shopping) money in town.” The chamber partners with the Enid News & Eagle and local businesses to give away thousands in cash each holiday season through Candy Cane Cash.
Hatchel oversees the chamber Ambassadors program, which is comprised of members of the business community representing the chamber to promote a positive image of the community.
Hatchel said she “always realized the value of the chamber,” but through her new position has come to see that those involved in the community are “a lot of the doers in Enid.”
She also hopes to get more involved in civic clubs such as AMBUCS and United Way.
“There are so many great ways to partner with the chamber. I’m still trying to settle in, for sure,” she said. “I have a lot of excitement in this role.”
This feature will highlight people we learn about through our daily work and also ones you tell us about. This new column was a suggestion by Enid News & Eagle’s Community Advisory Board. To nominate “Someone You Should Know,” email callen@enid news.com and tell us about your nominee.
