Two Enid residents, incluing a member of the Enid Freedom Fighters group, have filed to oppose current city commissioners in February’s ward races.
Candidate filing for Feb. 9 elections in Garfield County began Monday and continues through Wednesday at the county election board office, 903 Failing.
Ward 3 resident Keith Siragusa filed to both run in the recall election against current Commissioner Ben Ezzell and in the regular election after Ezzell’s term expires in May.
Both races will be held on Feb. 9. The winner of the recall would take office immediately until the end of the term in May. City commissioner terms last four years, with a consecutive two-term limit.
Siragusa is listed as one of the intervenors in Ezzell’s recall case, which is currently in appeals at the state Supreme Court. He and eight other Enid residents circulated the recall petition Ezzell is challenging.
Whitney Roberts filed for the Ward 4 seat on the Enid City Commission, currently held by Jonathan Waddell, who said Friday he intends to run for reelection but has not yet filed his candidacy.
No filings were made Monday for Ward 6, held by David Mason, who said Friday he does not intend to file for another term.
Rules for filing for the commission are found under Part D in the Enid City Charter.
Matthew Sampson, of Office 1, and Kyle Whitehead, of Office 6, both filed Monday to retain their seats on Enid Public Schools Board of Education. If no candidate receives more than 50% of votes cast, then a runoff election will be held April 6.
Those interested in filing can contact EPS CFO Sam Robinson at (580) 366-7000. Information packets are available online or upon request.
Other Garfield County filings Monday were:
• Autry Technology Center Office 4, Carmen Ball, incumbent.
• Garber Public Schools Office 1, Lacey Jo Deeds, incumbent.
• Drummond Public Schol Office 1, Curtis Mack, incumbent.
• Cimarron Public Schools Office 1, Cassie Coker-Paden, incumbent.
• Pioneer-Pleasant Vale Office 56, Michael J. Koehl, incumbent.
• Covington-Douglas Public Schools Office 1, Laura J. Neel.
• Covington-Douglas Public Schools Office 1, Kathy Grantz, incumbent.
• Kremlin-Hillsdale School, no office listed, Jason M. Aebi.
Other public school districts with elections are Waukomis and Chisholm.
The election board office is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
