ENID, Okla. — The right for libraries to offer a diverse collection of reading materials for anyone to access has come under fire.
The New York Times reported in July that libraries across the country are under attack as books are being challenged or banned, and in many cases, librarians are unwittingly being pitted against parents. Fights over which books belong in the library have increasingly put librarians front and center of a war for which they were unprepared.
In many communities, the New York Times reported, “putting books on the shelves has become a polarizing act and has turned librarians into political pawns.”
The Public Library of Enid and Garfield County has experienced its own battles in recent history as certain books and displays have been pegged as politically or religiously divisive.
So what does this mean for freedom of speech and freedom to read?
“We have to fight for intellectual freedom,” said Tim Miller, current president of the Oklahoma Library Association and library director for the Western Plains Library System in the Clinton-Weatherford area.
He argued that no library deliberately buys pornographic or lewd books to put on the shelf for children and teens to read, nor do librarians aim to groom children or support child predators.
“Librarians do not intentionally put that on the shelf,” Miller said. “It’s insulting [to say we do].”
Unfortunately, as libraries — and by extension, librarians — face criticism for what’s in their collections, there’s a lot of fear that they will become targets, so it’s easier to fly below the radar and give into pressure, he said. (Editor’s note: Enid News reached out to the Oklahoma Department of Libraries with a request to speak with one or two public librarians from a major metropolitan library and was deferred to Oklahoma Library Association to speak on the behalf of all Oklahoma librarians whom are “keeping a low profile”.)
Furthermore, public libraries not within a self-sufficient library system are operated by local government councils rather than a board of trustees, therefore are subject to more political pressure since the rules and resources differ.
Another blow for Oklahoma librarians came in May when Gov. Kevin Stitt signed into law a state statute that takes effect this November; any school librarian who exposes children to materials considered obscene or pornographic could lose their job.
Racial and social issues have always drawn fire, and addressing book challenges has always been part of the job, but efforts to ban books in different parts of the nation have spiked in recent months, according to the American Library Association (ALA).
The top clashes and challenges today? LGBTQ rights and racial inequality. ALA tracked 1,597 books that were challenged in 2021, the highest number since the organization began tracking bans 20 years ago. Oklahoma Department of Libraries noted almost all censorship attempts today revolve around children’s access to materials.
In the 1930s and 1940s, it was Pulitzer Prize-winning books that were considered obscene, said Enid attorney Stephen Jones, who has served as general counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union in Oklahoma. Challenges segued into destroying books on communism in downtown Oklahoma City also in the 1940s. In the 1960s, books on interracial relationships caused concern since interracial marriages were illegal. Magazines considered obscene were the target in the 1980s.
Jones said the correlation that reading particular subjects causes emotional damage to the psyche is unfounded; there is no evidence that reading books impacts a person’s morality or point of view.
“Playboy didn’t create rapists,” he cited as one example.
The real crux as to why people challenge books on the shelf, Miller said, is they just want their political or religious views to be heard. Jones agreed, saying it’s generally not the book itself, but the content.
“Challengers just want to be heard,” Miller said, adding librarians would love the opportunity to listen.
So what is the proper methodology to challenge a book?
First, he said, parents should monitor what their child reads. Go with them to the library or review what the child is checking out from school or the public library.
“We encourage parents to be involved,” Miller said. He pointed to the newest possible state statute pertaining to libraries introduced earlier this year; House Bill 4014, which in effect formally gives parents or legal guardians of children age 17 and younger the right to inspect and access their children’s library records, regardless of library policy. At present, some public and school libraries in Oklahoma allow teenagers to deny parents or guardians that choice due to confidentiality laws. The bill currently is awaiting continuing resolution in the state senate.
Second, the challenger should approach library staff to discuss why they’re opposed to a specific title.
“Librarians want to talk about why a book is in the collection,” Miller said. Libraries are supposed to represent all different viewpoints, and there will always be materials that not everyone agrees with or that make them uncomfortable. But he said, that’s the point — to open doors for conversation. Communication is the key, he added, especially between parents and librarians.
According to the Oklahoma Department of Libraries, a library and its materials are to serve the whole community without discrimination and thus defend the right to read for everyone in the community. Consequently, the collection is meant to be diverse.
After talking with library staff, if the challenger still wants to contest a title, they can start the formal process of reconsideration of that title. Depending on the public library and its policy, there will be multiple steps to consider the book’s suitability, usually starting with the challenger filling out some form of paperwork and said paperwork going before a review committee.
When asked about its policy for reviewing complaints about library books and the process for banning books, Enid Public Schools spokesperson Jane Johnson responded with an email on behalf of superintendent Darrell Floyd providing website links for school board policy regarding library selections, the review process, and the reconsideration form. (Editor’s note: Enid Public Schools chose not to speak directly to Enid News for this article.)
So what can the public do to ensure books are not being unreasonably banned or removed solely based on political or religious controversy?
Miller said first and foremost, speak up and attend the public hearing(s) regarding the challenged materials.
“Be there and be engaged. We have to fight for intellectual freedom,” he said again, adding the majority shouldn’t let the few dictate what materials people can have access to.
Jones agreed, saying, “Don’t be afraid to speak out.” He also advised individuals should support the library and/or run for library board if possible.
Inevitably, Jones said, voices that have marginal views tend to keep out those with opposing views, which leads to divisiveness and unintended consequences.
“What’s the real objective for stripping a book from the shelf but leaving others like it?” he asked. “Either ban it all or none at all. … No one forces anyone to read literature they find disgusting.”
