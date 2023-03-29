ENID, Okla. — In 2017, the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act designated March 29 as an annual day of remembrance for the armed services, creating a holiday similar to Memorial Day and Veterans Day.
A service was held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Woodring Wall of Honor at Veterans Park in Enid to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the date of the dissolution of the U.S. command in Vietnam. It also was the 50th anniversary of the day North Vietnam released the last of its acknowledged prisoners of war. The Vietnam War resulted in more than 58,000 Americans killed, including 990 from Oklahoma.
When veterans returned home from Vietnam, there were instances of protests and criticism of those who had fought in the war, resulting in them not receiving the respect that veterans before and after them were able to enjoy. The Wall of Honor at Woodring was dedicated in 2013, and ceremonies were held for the past 10 years at the wall, which mainly included laying wreaths at the wall, and every March 29 moving forward, Vietnam-era veterans who served from Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, regardless of when or where they served, will be honored at Woodring and nationwide.
Wednesday's ceremony included speakers who are local leaders and Vietnam veterans, including Enid Mayor George Pankonin and Col. Matt Astroth, vice commander of the 71st Flying Training Wing at Vance Air Force Base. Pankonin said such ceremonies are important to remember those who served, especially with the way many were treated when they returned home.
"We are gathered here at the Vietnam Memorial Wall and the Woodring Wall of Honor at Veterans Park for great reasons," Pankonin said. "First to honor those from Oklahoma and other states across the nation, who in President Abraham Lincoln's words, 'Gave their last full measure of devotion.' Clearly, there is something about this special place that stirs the soul and helps bring healing to those who served. Throughout this commemoration, the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, and every year after, we will honor all those who answered our nation's call to duty."
Also included in the ceremony were the Enid High School Air Force JROTC, which presented the colors, as well as the laying of wreaths by the Wall of Honor by Vietnam Veterans Post 940 and Blue Star Mother Chapter 11.
One of the local veterans who spoke was retired Air Force Lt. Col. Bill Schwertferger, who was one of 591 prisoners of war who was released on March 29, 1973. He said there were 766 POWs in Hanoi, with 114 being killed by their captors. He said the commemoration on Wednesday means something to each Vietnam veteran.
"This day means everything to each and every one of us," he said. "I've got friends on that wall, which represents 58,000-plus who made the ultimate sacrifice. I have friends on that wall, you have friends on that wall and our nation has names on that wall."
He said even though it was a joyous occasion for the POWs to be released, the true heroes were those who didn't come home.
"On the 28th of March, I celebrated my 50th anniversary of my release from Hanoi," he said. "Today, the last group of my fellow prisoners of war came home. Operation Homecoming, was a reunification, a joyous moment that President Nixon had brought home 591 of us from the prison camps of Hanoi and the cages and camps of South Vietnam. Let us never forget, though, the true heroes who have yet to come home."
In April 2022, Woodring Wall of Honor at Veterans Park secured a Huey helicopter and began a project called "The Huey: The Workhorse of Vietnam." The project included renovation of the aircraft, as well as the collection of testimonies from those who flew the helicopter. Greg Hutson, a Huey pilot in Vietnam, said the war represents America's ability to come to the aid of other nations.
"Of the many things that shape our heritage, the military truly stands apart," Hutson said. "Throughout our relatively short history as a nation, Americans have served valiantly in response to the world's problems. Vietnam was no exception, with the exception that we lost 58,000 Americans."
Hutson told the story of Jan Scruggs, who fought in Vietnam with the 196th Light Infantry Brigade. Scruggs' unit was ambushed one day, resulting in him seeing most of his unit get killed. He realized most of them would not feel the joy of returning home, and found himself having trouble remembering the names of those he served with, and worried they might be forgotten.
In January 1980, starting with his own money, Scruggs was instrumental in the creation of the Vietnam Memorial Fund, which raised more than $8 million in private donations to go toward the creation of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, which was dedicated on Nov. 13, 1982. Hutson said the names of those who lost their lives in Vietnam may have been forgotten if not for the efforts of Scruggs.
Astroth said his generation of service men and women owe much gratitude to the veterans of the Vietnam War, who did not receive the admiration and respect as those who came after them.
"Today, we enjoy the luxury of hearing, 'Thank you for your service almost everywhere we go, especially in Enid, America.' Unfortunately, this wasn't always the case," Astroth said. "Those who served during Vietnam often returned home to protests and demonstrations shunning the sacrifices they made protecting the freedoms we hold so dear. I believe that because of those injustices, today's men and women are held in a place of honor, and we truly owe them our deepest appreciation."
